Post-Game Show: Notre Dame Dominates No. 4 Clemson

Notre Dame (6-3) kept rolling last night with a truly dominant 35-14 victory over 4th-ranked Clemson (8-1). It was Notre Dame's second win over Clemson in three tries, but it was by far the most impressive victory in the series, of the season and quite possibly the last decade of Irish football.

Following the game the Irish Breakdown team got together to discuss the win.

A look at some of the more impressive numbers from the win.

*** Notre Dame outgained 348-281, but the more impressive number is the fact the Irish offense rushed for 263 yards compared to just 281 yards of total offense for Clemson.

*** Notre Dame had two backs rush for over 100 yards, with Logan Diggs leading the way with 114 yards on 17 carries (6.7) and Audric Estime pounding out 104 yards on 18 carries (5.8 YPC). Chris Tyree added 54 yards of offense in the win.

*** Notre Dame has now rushed for at least 223 yards in five of the last six games.

*** The blocked punt by Jordan Botelho in the first quarter was Notre Dame's sixth of the season. That is a Notre Dame program record in the modern era (post-1937).

*** Senior linebacker JD Bertrand had 12 tackles, including nine solo stops. It tied for his second most total tackles in a game and was his second best solo performance of his career. Bertrand also had 2.0 tackles for loss and a sack.

*** Freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison had 7 tackles, 2 interceptions and a pass break up in the win. He returned his second interception 96 yards for a touchdown.

*** Michael Mayer's fourth quarter touchdown reception was the 16th of his career, which is the most in school history for a tight end.

