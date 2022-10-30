Post-Game Show: Notre Dame Dominates Syracuse

Notre Dame improved to 5-3 with yet another convincing performance away from home, with the Irish blasting 16th-ranked Syracuse by a 41-24 score. There were some shaky moments when Syracuse climbed back into the game, but for the most part Notre Dame controlled the action and blasted the Orange.

Following the game the Irish Breakdown crew got together to dive into the game.

To begin we discussed some of the big picture takeaways from the win. One key area was discussed was the Marcus Freeman fingerprints on this game. From his sideline activity to how the team played, what we saw against Syracuse was the kind of team Freeman has said from day one that he wants Notre Dame to be.

We also discussed how things have continued to change in all facets of the game since Freeman talked about how the coaches need to do a better job of putting players in position to be successful.

Next we discuss the offense, both the good and the bad. Notre Dame did what it needed to do on offense, but it wasn't always easy. Quarterback Drew Pyne had a rough day, but the Fighting Irish offensive line and the running backs (Audric Estime, Logan Diggs) were brilliant, which helped fuel the victory.

The Irish defense had a few spotty moments, but overall the group was outstanding. Al Golden put together a strong plan and the Notre Dame linebackers, led by JD Bertrand and Marist Liufau, were quite good in the win. Safety Brandon Joseph also had arguably his best game of the season.

Of course there was also a conversation about the brilliance of the special teams, led by coordinator by Brian Mason.

