Notre Dame Practice Highlights - Cornerbacks

Highlights of the Notre Dame cornerbacks from the second day of fall camp

Notre Dame held its second practice of the 2022 season today and the Irish media was given the first five periods to observe the practice. In our highlights today we focused on the Notre Dame secondary.

The cornerbacks you'll see in this video are Cam Hart, Clarence Lewis, Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Benjamin Morrison, Jaden Mickey, Jayden Bellamy and TaRiq Bracy.

At the end of the video there are a few safety clips. The first clip is Xavier Watts (#4) and Ramon Henderson (#11). The second clip is Brandon Joseph (#16) and DJ Brown (#2). The third clip is also Watts and Henderson. The fourth clip is again Joseph and Brown. The final clip is Watts and Henderson.

