Notre Dame Practice Highlights - Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers

Notre Dame held its first practice of fall camp today, which kicks off the 2022 season. The practice session was open to the media and during the first five periods the media was given access to video the practices. Irish Breakdown focused on the quarterbacks and wide receivers during today's practice.

Here are the highlights:

The video begins with the quarterbacks going through drills. It begins with Tyler Buchner (#12), who is followed by Drew Pyne (#10) and then Steve Angeli (#18).

Next the wide receivers go through catching and agility drills. You'll see video of #0 Braden Lenzy, #3 Avery Davis, #4 Lorenzo Styles, #15 Tobias Merriweather, #16 Deion Colzie and #83 Jayden Thomas. There are also a couple of clips of non receivers catching passes, which included #16 Brandon Joseph (safety), #21 Jaden Mickey (cornerback), #80 Cane Berrong (tight end) and #86 Holden Staes (tight end).

