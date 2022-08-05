Skip to main content

Notre Dame Practice Highlights - Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers

Highlights of the Notre Dame quarterbacks and receivers from the first practice of fall camp

Notre Dame held its first practice of fall camp today, which kicks off the 2022 season. The practice session was open to the media and during the first five periods the media was given access to video the practices. Irish Breakdown focused on the quarterbacks and wide receivers during today's practice.

Here are the highlights:

The video begins with the quarterbacks going through drills. It begins with Tyler Buchner (#12), who is followed by Drew Pyne (#10) and then Steve Angeli (#18).

Next the wide receivers go through catching and agility drills. You'll see video of #0 Braden Lenzy, #3 Avery Davis, #4 Lorenzo Styles, #15 Tobias Merriweather, #16 Deion Colzie and #83 Jayden Thomas. There are also a couple of clips of non receivers catching passes, which included #16 Brandon Joseph (safety), #21 Jaden Mickey (cornerback), #80 Cane Berrong (tight end) and #86 Holden Staes (tight end).

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Ben Minich
Recruiting

Commitment Preview: Safety Ben Minich Talks Finalists For His Pledge

By Ryan Roberts2 hours ago
Keon Keeley 2
Recruiting

Notre Dame Back To No. 1 In The 2023 Recruiting Rankings

By Bryan Driskell4 hours ago
Jaiden Ausberry 1
Recruiting

Notre Dame Commit Profile: LB Jaiden Ausberry

By Bryan Driskell6 hours ago
Jaiden Ausberry
Recruiting

Class Impact: LB Jaiden Ausberry Commits To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell14 hours ago
Jaiden Ausberry
Recruiting

Linebacker Jaiden Ausberry Commits To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell16 hours ago
Jaden Mickey
Football

Latest Notre Dame Team Intel - Defense Edition

By Bryan Driskell22 hours ago
Chris Tyree
Football

Notre Dame Has Strengths It Can Build Its Offense Around

By Bryan DriskellAug 4, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
Jaiden Ausberry
Recruiting

Commitment Preview: Linebacker Jaiden Ausberry Ready To Announce A Decision

By Ryan RobertsAug 4, 2022 7:00 AM EDT