Notre Dame Quarterback Battle Must Result In A Difference Maker Emerging

Notre Dame has major questions at quarterback heading into 2022, and they must be answered positively if the Irish are going to be a playoff contender

Notre Dame once again has a quarterback battle that must be waged, and as is always the case how it ends will have a significant impact on the Fighting Irish football team. Notre Dame has potential and options, but there are also significant questions that must be answered.

We kick off our 2022 position previews with a look at the quarterbacks, who could very well hold the ultimate key to Notre Dame's success this season.

2022 QUARTERBACK DEPTH CHART

None of the returning quarterbacks has much experience. Sophomore Tyler Buchner played a niche role as primarily a runner last season and junior Drew Pyne's experience came in two games against Wisconsin and Cincinnati.

Both have a lot to prove, and their lack of experience combines with Buchner's injury history and Pyne's rough spring to raise serious concerns about the position. When there are questions about the quarterback position there are going to be questions about the offense, and questions about the offense are a big reason for any doubt pundits and national analysts have about the Irish.

A BUCHNER BREAKOUT MEANS BIG THINGS FOR NOTRE DAME

I'm a big fan of Pyne, but there is little doubt that Notre Dame's greatest potential as an offense comes with Buchner at quarterback. From a pure talent standpoint, Buchner stacks up with Phil Jurkovec, Everett Golson, DeShone Kizer and Malik Zaire in regard to being the most physically gifted quarterback to suit up for the Irish in the last decade.

Buchner already showed he's a weapon in the run game, racking up 336 rushing yards (7.3 YPC) and six touchdowns on just 46 carries last season. This is the same young man that rushed for 1,610 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior. He showed he's a legit weapon on designed runs, but as a prep player Buchner also showed he can use his special athletic skills to make plays with his legs when pass plays break down.

If Buchner wins the job I have no doubt he'll make plenty of highlight reel plays with his legs, but if he's going to lead a Notre Dame offense capable of making a run at a championship he'll need to make a big leap this season with his arm.

Him missing his senior season because of Covid-19 restrictions in California, him tinkering with his throwing motion and the role he had as a true freshman have raised doubts about his ability as a passer. But Buchner has talent as a passer, which he showed as a junior when he passed for 4,474 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Buchner has the arm talent, intellect and feel for the game needed to be an impact player in the pass game, of that I have no doubt. Consistency from a decision making standpoint and accuracy standpoint are the keys to Buchner making a leap this season.

If his decision making becomes consistent Buchner will win the starting job, and beyond that he'll become an immediate difference maker for the Irish offense.

PYNE NEEDS TO BOUNCE BACK

Pyne lacks Buchner's God-given physical tools, but what he lacks in those areas he makes up for in others. Pyne is a very smart quarterback with top-notch leadership traits. Players rally around him, that was evident every time he was on the field in 2021, and it's something you constantly hear from his teammates.

Pyne came off the bench in Notre Dame's win over Wisconsin, and after getting sacked and fumbling on his second series, the Connecticut native showed his moxey when he rallied to lead Notre Dame on a fourth quarter touchdown and field goal drive to pull the late rout. He entered the Cincinnati game a week later with the Irish down 17-0, but the gritty young signal caller made plays with his arm and fueled a pair of touchdown drives that cut into the Bearcat lead before the Irish faltered late.

Pyne's grittiness and swagger made him a fan favorite, and those traits have him in this competition heading into the fall.

It was going to be tough for Pyne to beat out Buchner, and a rough spring was capped by a brutal spring performance. That put him further behind Buchner, and he'll need a strong summer and a hot start in fall camp in order to truly challenge for the starting role.

But Pyne will have an impact on this football team whether he starts or not. His leadership makes the unit better whether he's starting or not, and at some point his number will be called for one reason or another, and Pyne needs to be ready for that moment.

ANGELI SHOWS PROMISE .... AND POISE

Freshman Steve Angeli was one of my lowest ranked recruits in the 2022 class, and despite him being an obviously smart quarterback with decent tools, he wasn't overly experienced or productive in high school, barely topping 2,000 yards passing for his career.

But the young signal caller impressed me during the spring, and he will have a chance to make my ranking of him look bad at some point. He is a confident young quarterback with a good frame and his arm strength continues to improve. Angeli still struggles with ball placement, but he showed good timing and decision making as a true freshman.

What we saw from Angeli in the Blue-Gold Game is that despite his overall lack of experience, the New Jersey native has ice running through his veins. Angeli was calm and poised while leading the Gold team on a game-winning drive.

I'm not sure 2022 will be the year, but Angeli is going to make his presence felt at some point during his Notre Dame career.

THREE BIGGEST QUESTIONS AT QUARTERBACK

There are three key questions that must be answered at quarterback for Notre Dame in 2022.

1. Can Buchner stay healthy - Not only has Buchner suffered a season-ending injury in high school (2018) and battled a couple of nagging injuries during his career in South Bend, but his style of play also has raised understandable concerns about his ability to make it through a whole season.

2. Is Buchner ready to handle the pressure - If Buchner does stay healthy and if he wins the job he'll enter the season with the talent to be an impact player. The question then becomes is he ready to handle the pressure of being the starting quarterback. Can he handle a rough road environment like Columbus, Ohio and can he step up in spotlight games against teams like Clemson and USC.

3. Can Pyne bounce back - Pyne's spring struggles are concerning, and he'll need to work through them in fall camp and get back to being the savvy, confident player that can pick defenses apart.

