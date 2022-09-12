Notre Dame Quarterback Tyler Buchner Is Out For The Season

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced that starting quarterback Tyler Buchner is likely out for the season with a high-grade sprain of the AC joint on his non-throwing shoulder. Freeman said the recovery time post-surgery is four months, and the injury required surgery.

Buchner has had some new starter struggles this season, missing reads, missing some throws and he turned it over twice against Marshall. He's also had moments where he's shown the talent that made him a Top 100 recruit and showed why he won the job so easily in the first place.

Through two games, the Notre Dame sophomore has thrown for 378 yards in the first two games and also leads the offense with 62 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. When Buchner has been allowed and willing to use his legs is when the offense was at its best the first two games, which wasn't often.

This injury stalls Buchner's much-needed growth and development, which can really only happen to a full degree with him being on the field. He'll be able to take a step back mentally while out, but he needs the experience on the field and now he won't get that ....

With Buchner out the starting quarterback position falls to junior Drew Pyne, who also replaced Buchner after he was injured on Saturday. Pyne struggled against the Herd, throwing six passes, including a crucial fourth quarter interception. He did throw a touchdown pass to Michael Mayer but it was too little, too late.

Pyne has had a rough several months. He struggled in the spring and didn't look good early in fall camp, or in his time off the bench. Notre Dame needs him to get back to being the confident player he was when he came off the bench against Wisconsin and Cincinnati last season.

