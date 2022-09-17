Notre Dame Gets First Victory Under Marcus Freeman With Second Half Rally

NOTRE DAME, Ind. - Marcus Freeman nearly picked up his first career win twice in the final moments of a back and forth game between Notre Dame and California. Two apparent takeaways were both negated, giving Cal the ball back and the chance to driving for a game tying touchdown.

But in the end, Notre Dame’s defense made a statement when it had to and won the day, giving the Irish a 24-17 victory and giving Freeman, finally, career win No. 1.

Cal quarterback Jack Plummer’s desperation heave to the end zone on 4th and 13 was batted by Irish safety Brandon Joseph and careened off multiple players before it finally fell to the ground to end the game.

Notre Dame had an interception by Clarence Lewis on the first play of the drive negated by a targeting call on JD Bertrand away from the ball. An apparent scoop and score by TaRiq Bracy was also negated when Plummer was ruled down on a sack by Justin Ademilola to force the games final play.

The two teams combined for seven drives that all resulted in three and outs to open the game. Notre Dame’s longest drive in that stretch was eight yards on its second possession. Cal’s longest drive was seven yards on its opening possession. The Golden Bears threatened to score first in the waning seconds of the 1st quarter, but an 11-play, 58-yard drive ended when Dario Longehetto hit the left upright with a 45-yard field goal attempt.

Cal got the first big break of the game shortly after that, though when Drew Pyne fumbled Zeke Correll’s snap. The Golden Bears took over at the Irish 33. Pyne got earful from Marcus Freeman as he walked back to the Fighting Irish sideline.

The result was the game’s first points when Plummer hit J Michael Sturdivant with an 18-yard touchdown pass to put Cal up 7-0. Sturdivant made a diving catch to convert a 3rd and 10 on the previous play. Freeman appeared to want a review of the play, but Cal snapped the ball before a review could be made.

The Irish finally picked up their first 1st down of the game on the ensuing drive, their sixth possession of the game, on a 10-yard run by Chris Tyree. Notre Dame finished the 10-play, 60-yard drive when Pyne connected with Tyree on a 21-yard touchdown pass, the first of the season for Tyree and the second for Pyne.

The drive initially stalled when Blake Grupe was wide left on a 45-yard field goal attempt, but Cal was offside on the play, giving the Irish the chance to tie the game at 7-7. Tyree was averaging six touches per game in Notre Dame’s first two games, but he tallied six touches for 47 yards on the scoring drive.

Cal drove all the way to the Irish eight on its next drive. The Irish defense stiffened, pushing the Bears backwards to make them settle for a 24-yards field goal and a 10-7 lead.

Notre Dame punted to end the first half. They punted five times with a fumble and a touchdown in the half, while Cal punted three times with a missed field goal, a touchdown and a field goal for a 10-7 halftime lead.

The Fighting Irish put their first half offensive struggles behind them with a touchdown drive to start the second half. Running back Audric Estime did some of his most physical running of the season, with 14 yards on the last four plays of the drive, including a one-yard touchdown run. It put Notre Dame up 14-10 with 9:14 on the clock in the third quarter.

The drive looked like it had ended on a low pass to the sideline that Lorenzo Styles couldn’t hold onto on 3rd down. Cal linebacker Blake Antzoulatos was flagged for targeting on a helmet to helmet hit on Pyne, extending the drive and seeing Antzoulatos ejected from the game.

The Irish lead didn’t last long. Cal drove 75 yards on 10 plays to go back on top 17-14 when Plummer scored on a quarterback sneak from inside the one yard line.

Grupe tied the game at 17-17 with a 47-yard field goal just :12 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame responded with one of its best drives of the season, hitting Cal’s defense with both short runs and quick strike pass plays, en route to a six yard touchdown pass from Pyne to Michael Mayer. It put the Irish up 24-17 with 9:16 remaining.

Pyne was 4 for 4 for 60 yards on the drive. The biggest play was a quick hit down the seem that running back Estime took for 36 yards. Styles and Tyree each has catches on the drive as well.

Cal drove to the Notre Dame 22 on the drive that followed, but the Irish defense came up big again. Ramon Henderson blitzed Plummer on 3rd and 10 to force an incompletion and then Isaiah Foskey dropped the Cal quarterback for a sack, his first of the game, on 4th down to give the Irish the ball back with 6:30 to play.

After a Notre Dame punt, Cal took possession at its own seven yard line with 3:53 on the clock in the fourth quarter. The Irish defense came at Plummer like wolves. J.D. Bertrand was credited with a quarterback hurry on first down, Jayson Ademilola got one on second down and then Ademilola and Foskey combined on a sack on third down to force the third Cal punt of the half.

Notre Dame took over at the Cal 42 and gained just three yards on three runs by Estime. The Irish took a delay of game penalty before punting. The Jon Sot kick bounced into the end zone, giving the Bears the ball at their own 20 with 1:03 remaining.

Cal got close, but ultimately the Irish held firm and earned Freeman's first career victory.

