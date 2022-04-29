Notre Dame Ranked 7th In Post-Spring Top 25

CBS Sports released its post-spring Top 25 for the 2022 season, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish ranked 7th in the latest ranking. That is down two spots from the initial offseason rankings from CBS Sports.

Notre Dame was leaped by both Utah and Clemson in the latest rankings.

"The Fighting Irish fell out of our preseason way-too-early top five in this post-spring update thanks to one voter slotting Notre Dame at No. 15 on his ballot. Ranked as high as No. 5 on another, Notre Dame should be able to maintain it pace throughout the 2022 campaign as a title contender if the quarterback situation works itself out and the Fighting Irish learn from their Week 1 showdown at Ohio State. Win or lose, one game will not define Marcus Freeman's first campaign and that's the message he'll be giving in South Bend if the opener goes south." - CBS Sports

Four of Notre Dame's 2022 opponents were also ranked in the latest Top 25 from CBS Sports.

Ohio State ranked highest at No. 2 in the rankings. Notre Dame kicks the season off with a September 3 road trip against the Buckeyes.

Clemson ranked No. 5 in the updated rankings, and as I mentioned above they passed Notre Dame in the latest ranking. Notre Dame hosts the Tigers on November 5. Notre Dame beat Clemson 47-40 in the last matchup inside Notre Dame Stadium, which was in November of 2020.

BYU ranked No. 14 in the latest ranking. Notre Dame and BYU meet on October 8 in Las Vegas. Notre Dame holds a 6-2 all-time advantage against the Cougars, with the last matchup coming in 2013 when the Irish won a hard fought 23-13 contest.

Despite finishing 4-8 last season, Southern Cal checked in at No. 18 in the latest rankings. Notre Dame has won four straight games against the Trojans, who start the Lincoln Riley era this season.

