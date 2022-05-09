Notre Dame Ranks 7th In Sporting News Preseason Top 25

The Sporting News ranked Notre Dame 7th in its post-portal deadline Top 25 for the preseason

Notre Dame's preseason rankings are a bit all over the place, with some placing the Fighting Irish just outside the top five and others not even putting Notre Dame in the top ten. Sporting News has the Irish right in the middle, ranking Notre Dame 7th in its latest rankings, which looks at where things stand since the transfer portal closed on May 1.

College football writer Bill Bender explains what he sees from Notre Dame:

"What changed? Marcus Freeman took over as head coach, and retained Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator. Former Miami coach Al Golden takes over the defense. Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph is a huge get in the transfer portal.

"Lowdown: Tyler Buchner is the favorite to be the starting quarterback, but he'll have to hold off Drew Pyne. All-American tight end Michael Mayer is the focal point of an offense that features Chris Tyree, Logan Diggs and breakout candidate Lorenzo Styles Jr. The defense returns edge rusher Isaiah Foskey and a strong group of linebackers. Strength of schedule won't be an issue, not with Ohio State, BYU, Clemson and USC." - Bender

Bender has Notre Dame ranked behind Clemson (10-3) and Michigan (12-2). The Tigers are 4th and the Wolverines are 6th. He also ranked Texas A&M, who is coming off an 8-4 season ahead of Notre Dame. Bender has the Aggies ranked 5th in his preseason rankings.

Notre Dame opens the season with Ohio State, who ranked 2nd in the Sporting News preseason rankings. Notre Dame also hosts No. 4 Clemson on November 5th. USC, with finished 4-8 last season, ranks 14thin the preseason rankings.

Notre Dame ranked 6th according to Bender heading into the preseason a year ago.

