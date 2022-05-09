Skip to main content

Notre Dame Ranks 7th In Sporting News Preseason Top 25

The Sporting News ranked Notre Dame 7th in its post-portal deadline Top 25 for the preseason

Notre Dame's preseason rankings are a bit all over the place, with some placing the Fighting Irish just outside the top five and others not even putting Notre Dame in the top ten. Sporting News has the Irish right in the middle, ranking Notre Dame 7th in its latest rankings, which looks at where things stand since the transfer portal closed on May 1.

College football writer Bill Bender explains what he sees from Notre Dame:

"What changed? Marcus Freeman took over as head coach, and retained Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator. Former Miami coach Al Golden takes over the defense. Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph is a huge get in the transfer portal.

"Lowdown: Tyler Buchner is the favorite to be the starting quarterback, but he'll have to hold off Drew Pyne. All-American tight end Michael Mayer is the focal point of an offense that features Chris Tyree, Logan Diggs and breakout candidate Lorenzo Styles Jr. The defense returns edge rusher Isaiah Foskey and a strong group of linebackers. Strength of schedule won't be an issue, not with Ohio State, BYU, Clemson and USC." - Bender

Bender has Notre Dame ranked behind Clemson (10-3) and Michigan (12-2). The Tigers are 4th and the Wolverines are 6th. He also ranked Texas A&M, who is coming off an 8-4 season ahead of Notre Dame. Bender has the Aggies ranked 5th in his preseason rankings.

Notre Dame opens the season with Ohio State, who ranked 2nd in the Sporting News preseason rankings. Notre Dame also hosts No. 4 Clemson on November 5th. USC, with finished 4-8 last season, ranks 14thin the preseason rankings. 

Notre Dame ranked 6th according to Bender heading into the preseason a year ago.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Mike Mickens
Recruiting

Notre Dame Offers West Coast Cornerback Jasiah Wagoner

By Bryan Driskell1 hour ago
Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag
Recruiting

Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - May 9

By Ryan Roberts5 hours ago
Jaden Greathouse
Recruiting

Notre Dame 2023 Recruiting Hot Board: Wide Receiver

By Bryan Driskell9 hours ago
Rodney Gallagher
Recruiting

Top Notre Dame WR Target Rodney Gallagher Sets Commitment Date

By Bryan Driskell21 hours ago
Marcus Freeman
Football

Marcus Freeman Understands The Need To Dominate The Trenches

By Bryan DriskellMay 8, 2022
Jason Moore 1
Recruiting

What's Next: Jason Moore Becomes The Sole Focus For Notre Dame DL Recruiting

By Bryan DriskellMay 8, 2022
Devan Houstan
Recruiting

Breaking Down The Commitment Of Devan Houstan To Notre Dame

By Bryan DriskellMay 8, 2022
Devan Houstan
Recruiting

Notre Dame Commit Profile - DL Devan Houstan

By Bryan DriskellMay 7, 2022