Skip to main content

Notre Dame Ranks 8th In Latest AP Poll

Notre Dame fell to 8th in the Associated Press Top 25 after its loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes

Notre Dame started the season off with a loss, but the Associated Press pollsters seem to be impressed with the competitive nature of the loss, with the Irish falling just three spots to No. 8 after going into the weekend ranked No. 5.

Notre Dame dropped the season opener to Ohio State, losing by a 21-10 score. The Buckeyes also fell a spot, dropping to No. 3 in the latest rankings, which seemed more about how impressive Georgia was in their 49-3 win over Oregon. 

Three more future Fighting Irish opponents were in the Top 25, including a pair in the Top 10. Clemson dropped a spot to No. 5, and the Tigers are Notre Dame's highest ranked remaining opponent. USC beat Rice in the opener by a 66-14 score, and the Trojans jumped up four spots to No. 10.

BYU rose up four spots as well and checked in at No. 21 after its 50-21 season opening win over South Florida.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Corey Gammage
Football

Marshall Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell
Charles Huff - Marshall
Football

Notre Dame Opponent First Glance: Marshall Thundering Herd

By Bryan Driskell
Marcus Freeman
Football

Notre Dame Notebook: Marcus Freeman Talks Offensive Line, Defense, Wide Receiver Production

By Grant DelVecchio
Marcus Freeman 3
Football

Marcus Freeman And Notre Dame Will Look To Turn Missed Opportunities Into Getting Stronger

By Bryan Driskell
Jaden Greathouse
Recruiting

Notre Dame Commit Roundup - Week 3 Performances

By Ryan Roberts
Notre Dame - Helmet
Football

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Marshall

By Bryan Driskell
TreVeyon Henderson
Football

College Football Week One Roundup

By Andrew McDonough
Tyler Buchner
Football

Upon Further Review: Final Analysis Of Notre Dame's Loss To Ohio State

By Bryan Driskell