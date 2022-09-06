Notre Dame Ranks 8th In Latest AP Poll
Notre Dame started the season off with a loss, but the Associated Press pollsters seem to be impressed with the competitive nature of the loss, with the Irish falling just three spots to No. 8 after going into the weekend ranked No. 5.
Notre Dame dropped the season opener to Ohio State, losing by a 21-10 score. The Buckeyes also fell a spot, dropping to No. 3 in the latest rankings, which seemed more about how impressive Georgia was in their 49-3 win over Oregon.
Three more future Fighting Irish opponents were in the Top 25, including a pair in the Top 10. Clemson dropped a spot to No. 5, and the Tigers are Notre Dame's highest ranked remaining opponent. USC beat Rice in the opener by a 66-14 score, and the Trojans jumped up four spots to No. 10.
BYU rose up four spots as well and checked in at No. 21 after its 50-21 season opening win over South Florida.
