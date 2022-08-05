Notre Dame Is Ready For Another Quarterback Battle

NOTRE DAME, Ind. - Quarterback, a position unlike any other, especially at Notre Dame. There is no position on a football field that attracts both awe and ire in heaping helpings the way the quarterback does. For a second straight year, Notre Dame enters fall training camp with a quarterback derby.



First-year head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees are tasked with deciding who will be the Fighting Irish signal caller when Notre Dame opens the season in less than a month at Ohio State.



Will it be 2021 “package” quarterback Tyler Buchner or will it be Drew Pyne, who was the runner-up in last year’s derby with Wisconsin graduate transfer Jack Coan?

The two got the majority of reps on a steamy August morning Friday, as Freeman’s Irish held their first practice of fall training camp.



“Really, it’s a two quarterback battle right now between Tyler and Drew,” Freeman said after practice. “I think they all had major strides in the spring. You know, Tyler missed the last two practices. One being the spring game and the practice before that. But he got 13 really good practices in and I thought both of those guys had extremely good springs.”



Both quarterbacks saw action in 2021, albeit in different capacities.

Pyne saw action two games in back to back weeks against Wisconsin and Cincinnati. He was 6 for 8 for 81 yards and a touchdown pass to help the Irish beat the Badgers after Coan left the game due to injury. He relieved an ineffective Coan the following week in a home loss to the Bearcats, going 9 of 22 for 143 yards and another touchdown.



Those were the only two games of his redshirt freshman season. His two-game total was 15 for 30 for 224 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 50% completion rate. He ran for –6 yards on six total carries.



Buchner saw his action in 10 games. His raw speed and athletic ability shined when he was on the field, but he was predominantly a change of pace jack rabbit, compared to the tortoise-like feet of the veteran Coan.



The freshman ran for 336 yards on 46 carries for a 7.3 average, but he was just 21 for 35 for 298 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Two of the Ints came in his most extensive action of the season, against Virginia Tech. The other came a week earlier in the loss to Cincinnati.



The bulk of Friday’s 11 on 11 and 7 on 7 semi-live action came in red zone situations, where Buchner was not allowed to run.



“We all know he can run,” Freeman said of Buchner. “So, it’s really good for him to progress in terms of being a passer, staying in the pocket (and) making good decisions, you know, because it’s always easy to take off and run.”



Both quarterbacks had their moments Friday. Buchner looked much more comfortable in the pocket and was more accurate in early one on one passing situations without a full defense on the field. He was a little less accurate during the late 11 on 11 drills.



He made a good decision to throw the ball out of the back of the end zone when he was forced from the pocket when the defense blanketed all of his receiving option.

Pyne’s best play was a scramble to his right, when he fired a low dart that Braden Lenzy was able to make a diving catch on. His worst play was when he forced a ball into coverage that Jordan Botelho tipped into the hands of Xavier Watts in the end zone.



The countdown is on to the opener at Ohio State, but Freeman doesn’t feel pressed by the 29 days between Friday’s first practice and that September 3rd matchup. His response to when he wants to name a starter was soft spoken and simple.



“As soon as we can,” Freeman said. “I love the competition aspect of it. You know, I think competition really helps people grow, but as soon as we’re ready to name a starting quarterback we’re gonna do it. We’re not waiting for a certain time (or) certain days. But we just need to make sure we’re ready to name a starting quarterback, and we will.”



In other words, expect more extended reps for both Buchner and Pyne and a smattering of opportunities for third team freshman Steve Angeli.



“What you’ll see is Drew and Tyler battle it out and they’ll both get reps with the ones,” Freeman said. “When myself or coach Rees and the offensive staff feel it’s to a point where there’s a quarterback that’s clearly showed us that he’s the starter, we’ll name him.”



We’ll all be watching and waiting, in the meantime.

