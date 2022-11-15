Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs Boston College

Notre Dame usually dominates its opponents when looking at the matchup from a recruiting standpoint, with Ohio State and Clemson being the only exceptions in 2022. Boston College, who is just 3-7, actually is one of the top teams on the schedule when looking at it from a recruiting standpoint.

Let's take a look at how Notre Dame stacks up against the Eagles from a recruiting standpoint. All rankings are 247Sports composite rankings.

Notre Dame Offense vs Boston College Defense

Notre Dame certainly dominates this matchup from a recruiting standpoint, with the Irish putting 10 players on the field that were either four or five star players. Notre Dame's only five-star in the starting lineup is tight end Michael Mayer, but every listed skill starter is a former four-star or five-star recruit. The only non four-star that plays from a skill standpoint is Logan Diggs.

Notre Dame's only non four-star starter is left tackle Joe Alt, who is arguably the team's second best player behind Mayer.

Boston College starts a pair of former four-star recruits. Bryce Steele is a player the Eagles signed out of high school, but safety Jaiden Woodbey is a transfer from Florida State.

Notre Dame Defense vs Boston College Offense

This part of the matchup is a lot more competitive, at least from a rankings standpoint. Boston College has a pair of former Top 100 recruits in its starting lineup, assuming quarterback Phil Jurkovec is healthy and able to play. Jurkovec is a Notre Dame transfer, and the other is wideout Jaelen Gill, who is a transfer from Ohio State.

Another former four-star is tight end George Takacs, who is also a transfer from Notre Dame. Boston College's offensive line has struggled all season, but the Eagles do have a pair of former four-star recruits in the starting lineup.

Boston College has five former four-star commits in its starting lineup on offense, while Notre Dame has just six. Notre Dame doesn't have a single former Top 100 recruit in its starting lineup on defense, and safety Houston Griffith is the only former Top 100 player in the regular rotation. Freshman Jaylen Sneed, a five-star recruit, did play quite a bit against Navy.

CLASS RANKINGS

Here are the class rankings of the two programs from the last five seasons. (247Sports composite)

NOTRE DAME

2022 - 7

2021 - 9

2020 - 18

2019 - 15

2018 - 10

BOSTON COLLEGE

2022 - 40

2021 - 37

2020 - 61

2019 - 64

2018 - 71

Advantage: Notre Dame

