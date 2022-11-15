Elite 2024 DE Elijah Rushing Includes Notre Dame In Top 12 Schools

Notre Dame is already putting together an outstanding start to the 2024 recruiting class, ranking as the top rated class nationally across every major recruiting platform. Defensive end, specifically Vyper, is a major priority for the cycle overall. The Irish staff received good news in that department on Monday when Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic standout Elijah Rushing included Notre Dame in his top 12 schools list.

Rushing’s list included the Fighting Irish, Georgia, Miami, Florida, USC, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA, Michigan State, Washington and Arizona.

Rushing is a bordering elite prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. The 6-5, 225-pound pass rusher is considered a consensus four-star recruit in the class. He ranks as high as the No. 9 overall player and the No. 2 edge defender in the 2024 class according to On3. Rushing is the caliber of defensive end that the Irish staff is prioritizing moving forward.

The dynamic pass rusher visited campus on April 14 for the first time and has continued to be complimentary of the Notre Dame staff since. The program has made a sound first impression on the Arizona star but will need to be ready to battle until the end.

The Arizona standout has other offers from Clemson, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Utah, Penn State, Texas, Kentucky, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Cal, Louisville, and Arizona State among others.

Rushing has put together an outstanding junior campaign. In ten games, he has recorded 60 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. He also posted an absurd 58 additional quarterback hurries.

