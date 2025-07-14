Notre Dame Football News You Need: New Commitment and SEC Headlines
Another weekend has come and gone, and like that, Notre Dame football is just 48 days from returning as it kicks off Aug. 31 at Miami.
So what needs to be caught up on from this weekend? And what is to come this week regarding Notre Dame and college football?
Here is what you need to know for July 14, 2025:
5. Notre Dame Star Opponent Arrested Over Weekend
Notre Dame hosts Texas A&M for the home opener on Sept. 13. Aggies star running back Le'Veon Moss was arrested over the weekend on disorderly conduct charges. Mike Elko released a brief statement about the incident but did not disclose any potential punishment.
Moss was named a second-team All-SEC running back despite missing three games last season.
4. Sonia Citron's WNBA All-Star Surprise
Former Notre Dame women's basketball star Sonia Citron is off to a great start in her WNBA career and is in the running for Rookie of the Year. She was named an All-Star last week, but the story of how she found out after a mistake from the commissioner is drawing quite a bit of attention.
3. SEC Media Days Begin
Few things in life hype themselves up quite like the SEC does with football. Now with ESPN's backing, that has only grown. Get ready for a week full of it as SEC Media Days get underway today in Atlanta. With the SEC getting attention this week, check out how Notre Dame has fared against each SEC member team all-time.
2. Brian Kelly's Greatest Accomplishments at Notre Dame
Staying on that SEC track, Brian Kelly will undoubtedly garner attention when he speaks during SEC Media Days about all the happenings at LSU. Kelly's exit left a bad taste in the mouths of many, but he certainly helped stabilize the Notre Dame football program during his time. Over the weekend, I took a look at his biggest accomplishments in 12 years of coaching the Fighting Irish.
1. Notre Dame Lands Another Defensive Commitment
Nick Reddish of Charlotte, North Carolina, kicked off the weekend for Notre Dame, announcing his commitment to the Fighting Irish over Indiana, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin. Social media was excited about the news, lauding both Reddish and Notre Dame defensive backs coach Mike Mickens.
Notre Dame's class now has 26 commitments, with at least one more possible before the end of the month.