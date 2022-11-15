Skip to main content

Standout 2023 Athlete Khalil Barnes Includes Notre Dame Among Top Three Schools

Notre Dame was among the top three schools for standout 2023 athlete Khalil Barnes

Notre Dame is nearing the end of completing their 2023 recruiting class, currently sitting with 23 commits in the class to date. The Irish staff is still looking to close the cycle out with a couple of talented athletes to put the cherry on top of arguably a historic group. One of the more intriguing remaining targets on the board is Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee standout Khalil Barnes, who included Notre Dame in his top three list of schools today.

Barnes’s list included the Fighting Irish, Clemson and Oklahoma.

Barnes is currently ranked as a consensus three-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. The 6-0, 180-pound athlete ranks as high as the No. 81 cornerback in the 2023 class according to On3. He is also pegged as the No. 89 player in the state of Georgia in the class according to 247Sports. Judging by his senior film, Barnes sits as one of the more underrated in the entire country for the 2023 class.

The Georgia native visited campus recently on November 5 for the team’s battle against Clemson. The trip was a massive success, leaving Notre Dame in an outstanding spot.

Barnes also has offers from Duke, Kansas State, Purdue, and Wake Forest among others.

