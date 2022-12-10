Replace and Reload: Notre Dame Has Big Shoes To Fill At Vyper

Notre Dame is losing two players that finished their careers as the most prolific players at their positions. The Irish lost tight end Michael Mayer earlier in the week, and then later senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey announced he too would bypass his final season of eligibility and head to the NFL.

Foskey leaves behind quite big shoes to fill at the Vyper position.

WHAT WAS LOST

Foskey first emerged as a key rotation player in 2020 when he finished second on the team in sacks (4.5) despite not being a full-time player. You saw that season his playmaking potential, as Foskey not only showed pass rushing prowess, but he also blocked a punt that he took back for a score.

The California native broke out in 2021, finishing with 11 sacks and tying for the nation lead with six forced fumbles. Foskey was consistent throughout the season, and when Notre Dame needed a play to be made it seemed as though he was the player that stepped up and made that play.

Foskey turned down a chance to go to the NFL last year in order to get one more season with the Irish. Things didn't go as planned for Notre Dame or Foskey. His numbers were still outstanding (14 tackles for loss, 11 sacks), but Foskey wasn't quite as consistent and dominant as he was the prior season. Despite this "fall off," Foskey was still a very good football player and was Notre Dame's most disruptive defensive player.

Foskey also finished his career in impressive fashion, racking up 1.5 sacks and playing with a great motor in Notre Dame's loss to USC.

WHAT RETURNS

Let's take a look at the expected Vyper roster in 2023.

If everyone returns that is able to return Notre Dame should have potential for the Vyper position to remain a strength for the defense. That is the question though, will everyone return that is capable of coming back.

ADEMILOLA HAS A DECISION TO MAKE

The biggest question mark - and the biggest domino - at Vyper this offseason is whether or not Justin Ademilola decides to return for a sixth season. Ademilola has been a key sub for Notre Dame over the last two seasons, filling in at Vyper and also playing a key role alongside Foskey in the third-down/nickel packages.

The Covid year means Ademilola has a chance to return for a 6th season, should he want it. Sources have indicated to Irish Breakdown that right now Ademilola has not made a decision to return for 2023, although the option is there for him.

If Ademilola returns it would go a very long way towards solidifying the position. Ademilola lacks the length and athleticism that Foskey brings to the game, but he's powerful, has advanced technique and he knows how to make plays. Having a player with his experience and leadership potential would be huge for the Irish defense. He has eight sacks over the last two seasons,

For Ademilola, he has already proven to the NFL he can be a jack of all trades player, but returning for a final season would give him a chance to prove to NFL teams he can also be a high producer, which he would likely get a chance to do if he returns and steps into Foskey's spot.

CAN BOTELHO FINALLY EMERGE?

A big wild card at Vyper is Jordan Botelho, who has been a fan favorite since he signed with the Irish. Botelho has flashed during his career, and his pass rush success rate the last two seasons is better than that of Foskey and Ademilola. The issue, however, is that Botelho has had lower lows that those two players.

Now that he heads into his senior season, Botelho has to show he can be a more consistent and dependable player. There were times this season when Botelho made himself incredibly blockable, and his inability to play with proper angles and leverage hurt the defense.

When he was on, however, Botelho showed the burst off the edge and ability to get under and around pass blockers. His experience playing rover and linebacker also showed he has the ability to drop into coverage. As a Vyper, Botelho's unique skillset would give the Irish defensive coaches a bit more flexibility with the position than what we saw with Foskey, who was more of a traditional end.

This is also true for Ademilola and Josh Burnham (see below), which means if this is what the rotation looks like next season the position will have a lot more flexibility. That means Notre Dame could do more 3-3 looks out of 4-2 personnel, which is much more similar to what Freeman did during his career at Cincinnati.

If Ademilola returns and the light goes on for Botelho the Irish will remain strong at Vyper.

SOPHOMORE BREAKOUTS?

Then there is the two current freshmen that will be sophomores next season, Josh Burnham and Aiden Gobaira. From a pure tools standpoint the two young players have more God-given ability than the two veterans. Both are very long, twitchy and have high ceilings.

Burnham was a former Top 100 recruit that was originally recruited to play linebacker. He was a quarterback and inside linebacker at the high school level, but he quickly outgrew linebacker in his first season at Notre Dame. Burnham has exceptional natural tools, he just needs to learn the nuances of playing on the edge. Hand play, pad level, learning how to win on the edge are all things he'll need to learn.

As Burnham starts to learn how to use those tools his game will have a chance to explode. Being a former linebacker with his range, speed and quickness means he could also be a defender the staff moves all around the field, making the Vyper a very versatile player when he's on the field.

Gobaira is listed at 241 pounds, but at this point he needs to fill out and add weight room strength before he's ready to contribute. How much he develops in the weight room over the next eight months will determine if he's ready and able to force his way into the rotation. Gobaira showed impressive burst off the edge as a high school player, and he's more of a natural end than the other players at the position. In fact, I could see him eventually being able to play both end spots, but right now his frame projects more at Vyper.

Classmate Niuafe Tuihalamaka also spent some time playing Vyper as a freshman, but the ideal spot for him is at Mike linebacker. Notre Dame has lacked power and girth at Mike in recent seasons, and Tuihalamaka could help alleviate that issue, but he didn't get as much work at the position as he should have because he was needed to provide depth at Vyper.

POTENTIAL PORTAL NEED

If Ademilola leaves I could see Notre Dame looking to the portal to fill the needs at the position. For me, I believe the needs are greater inside from a portal standpoint, but if Ademilola leaves the Vyper spot becomes a greater need.

