Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 8 In The USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Notre Dame beat North Carolina in a 44-34 shootout and the victory helped the Fighting Irish jump up three spots to No. 8 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Notre Dame began the season ranked No. 7, so the Irish are almost back where they started as they head into November.

Notre Dame's win combined with losses by Michigan, Iowa and Ole Miss to allow the Irish to make another big jump up the rankings. Michigan blew a 30-14 lead to rival Michigan State, losing 37-33. Iowa got pounded by Wisconsin 27-7 while Ole Miss got smacked at Auburn by a 31-20 score.

Wake Forest improved to 9-0 with a 45-7 victory over Duke, which allowed the Deacons to jump up four spots. Wake Forest is just 45 points behind the Irish in the polls as it preps for an upcoming road trip at North Carolina.

Notre Dame's only loss is an early October loss to Cincinnati, who remains No. 2 in the latest rankings. None of Notre Dame's other previous or remaining opponents are ranked in the Top 25, although Wisconsin was sixth in others receiving votes after its win over Iowa. Notre Dame, of course, beat Wisconsin 41-13 in September.

Virginia was a team that received votes last week, but the Cavaliers did not get any votes after losing 66-49 at No. 20 BYU last night.

