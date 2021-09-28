Notre Dame And BYU Set To Face In Las Vegas Next Season

Notre Dame and BYU will face each other in Las Vegas in 2022 as part of the Shamrock Series

Notre Dame and BYU have announced they will face off against each other next season in Las Vegas as part of the Shamrock Series. The Irish and Cougars will play at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The game is scheduled for October 8, 2022 and will be aired on NBC.

This will mark the first time that Notre Dame has played a game in the state of Nevada. Notre Dame is now 10-0 in Shamrock Series games after beating Wisconsin this past weekend.

Notre Dame and BYU have not faced each other since 2013 and the Irish hold a 6-2 overall advantage. The Irish won that 2013 matchup by a 23-13 score. Notre Dame also beat BYU in 2012 (17-14), 2005 (49-23), 2003 (33-14), 1993 (45-20) and 1992 (42-16).

BYU beat Notre Dame in 1994 (21-14) and 2004 (20-17).

Notre Dame's 2022 schedule is now complete.

Sep. 3 - at Ohio State

Sep. 10 - Marshall

Sep. 17 - California

Sep. 24 - at North Carolina

Oct. 8 - vs. BYU (Las Vegas)

Oct. 15 - Stanford

Oct. 22 - UNLV

Nov. 5 - Clemson

Nov. 12 - vs. Navy (Baltimore, Md.)

Nov. 26 - at USC

Notre Dame will also face Boston College (home) and Syracuse (away) but dates have yet to be set. The Irish have openings on Oct. 1, Oct. 29 and Nov. 19.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter