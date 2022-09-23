Score Predictions: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs North Carolina Tar Heels

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2) hit the road this weekend to take on the high-octane North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0). It's a game Notre Dame hopes can be the beginning of a win streak, and one North Carolina hopes is a breakout game for an ascending program.

Irish Breakdown has previewed the game and now it's time for the staff to make its predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Notre Dame 31, North Carolina 24

I had a tough time with this game because right now Notre Dame hasn't shown it's capable of doing what it takes to win this type of game. The Irish defense has to a degree, and I think the unit can have a quality performance against North Carolina. My concern is on offense, and as I said in the most recent Irish Breakdown podcast I am in show me mode with that side of the ball, from both a player and coach standpoint.

So why am I picking Notre Dame? Well, my prediction is more about what SHOULD happen than it is what I think WILL happen. I don't have a good read on this team at all, and I'm losing faith in the offensive staff's ability to see its flaws, fully correct them, put the right players on the field and then to build up the confidence in the players to execute at a high level. If they prove me wrong against the Tar Heels and do what I believe they are capable of you'll see Notre Dame run the ball effectively, get to the perimeter and make some big plays for the first time all season.

Defensively, my concern is that Notre Dame under Al Golden focuses too much on playing to stop the pass. We saw them reverse course against California, but will they revert more to the passive game plan we saw against Ohio State and Marshall, one built on stopping the pass first and run second? I hope not. If they do the Heels will have success, as Notre Dame will struggle to stop the run. If Golden and the staff allow this defense to attack you'll see the defensive line dominant and they'll get on the board with turnovers this season.

So what will we see? Will this team finally start to look like the team we thought it would be, and the team it should be? We'll find out tomorrow, but right now I know what this team should be, but I don't know what this team will be..

Prediction: Notre Dame 35, North Carolina 31

Here we go again. It is week four and frankly I still have no idea what to expect from the Irish. This is the second road game but so much is different from the first time Notre Dame hit the road. I am praying that the offensive game plan is similar to what we saw against Cal in that there is a healthy dose of Chris Tyree and Audric Estime. I am hoping that the offensive line takes another step forward, especially the right side. I am also hopeful that Drew Pyne has settled down and does not need a viral butt chewing to get going before halftime.

Then there is the defense. The defensive line and the secondary played pretty well and we can finally take Isaiah Foskey off of the milk cartons. That needs to continue. What will we get from the linebacker play is the biggest question mark defensively. How will they handle not having JD Bertrand in the first half? Hopefully we see a little more JR and possibly some other young guys. Oh yeah and of course as Christopher Walken needed a little more cowbell, I am going to need a little more Tobias!

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Notre Dame 27, North Carolina 21

The Fighting Irish are progressing as a unit defensively after their performance against Cal. Defensive coordinator Al Golden called it the best collective game as a defense and that trend should continue against a Tar Heels’ offense that hasn’t been tested by a good defense this season. This will be a step up in competition for Drake Maye and the North Carolina offense, and if Notre Dame’s offensive can continue to build on the progress shown last week with some timely throws from quarterback Drew Pyne, the Fighting Irish should be able to jump out early, control the tempo and makes plays in the fourth quarter to steal a win on the road.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Notre Dame 34, North Carolina 28

This could be the turning point of the season for Notre Dame. Going into the bye at 2-2 would be huge for a team that seriously needs some momentum.

North Carolina boasts an imposing offense, although they haven’t been exactly tested yet. Quarterback Drake Maye looks like the real deal and Notre Dame will have to find ways to slow down this explosive passing attack.

Notre Dame’s biggest advantages are in the trenches and they will need to dominate there to come out on top. This game will test how mentally tough this Irish team is. It’ll be an interesting test of very contrasting teams.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Notre Dame 31, North Carolina 28

A new year, the same them when Notre Dame plays North Carolina. The task for the Irish is to slow down a high-powered Tar Heel offense. UNC quarterback Drake Maye already has 930 passing yards this season. That’s 29 more than Notre Dame’s entire offensive output through three games. What makes it scarier is the Tar Heels are rushing for 237 a game. Now the good news: UNC’s defense is allowing 37.6 points, 193 rushing yards and 275 passing yards a game. The Irish clearly have the better offense. The Tar Heels clearly have the better defense. Can the Irish dent the scoreboard to get enough points to win?

ANDREW MCDONOUGH

Prediction: Notre Dame 33, North Carolina 23

During Notre Dame's 42-game winning streak against unranked teams that came to an end against Marshall, you could always count on the Irish to do just enough to win the games they should against competition with less talent. It was often frustrating to see the Irish lack any sort of urgency or killer instinct, but they at least won. That has been the case against North Carolina during the past few seasons - the Tar Heels always seem to come into the game with a high-flying offense that sputters against the stout Irish defense, while Notre Dame's offense is often sloppy and relies on big plays to move the ball, but in the end, the Irish win by 10-14 points.

I expect that script to be the same in this game. The Heels are explosive and QB Drake Maye isn't getting enough credit nationally for how good he's been, but Notre Dame's surprising secondary is a big step up in competition from Appalachian State, Florida A&M, and Georgia State. The Notre Dame defensive line will control the game against an offensive line that racked last in the ACC allowing 49 sacks last season and has been mediocre this year, and the freshman Maye will make some mistakes under pressure. On offense, the Notre Dame offensive line continues to mesh as the Irish wear down the ACC's worst defense and pull away for a strong victory.

Bryan - 10-4

Vince - 10-4

Shaun - 9-5

Sean - 9-5

Ryan - 9-5

Andrew - 7-7

