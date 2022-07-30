Notre Dame Sophomores Provide Key Depth And Competition On Defense

Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting class was filled with talented players on both sides of the ball, but the defensive group is in a different situation than their offensive counterparts. While the sophomore class is being depended upon to fill starting role and impact spots, the defense is being tasked with different roles.

There are some players with the potential to force their way into the starting lineup, but the unit won't dominate the starting lineup on defense like the offensive group will. But that doesn't make their role less important, and the two primary roles on defense are to create competition and depth.

That was the topic of conversation in a recent Irish Breakdown show.

This group should also have an impact on special teams this season. A quick look at what was discussed in the show.

Of course, we kick things off with some recruiting discussion and the Shamrock Series reveal. The discussion on the sophomore class starts at the 33:42 mark of the video.

Cornerback is the position we begin with, and Ryan Barnes is the first player we discuss. Barnes has flashed ability at Notre Dame, but consistency has been the key, which we talk about. We also talk about what it would look like if he emerges this season. Classmates Philip Riley and Chance Tucker are also part of that conversation.

Next we talk about linebacker Prince Kollie. The linebacker position is very deep, but Kollie has a chance to emerge as a key rotation player at both Will and Mike. We discuss how important he is to establishing a healthy depth chart and also how good we expect him to be on special teams in 2022.

Defensive linemen Gabriel Rubio and Jason Onye are unique players that bring much-needed size to the table. Rubio is the biggest healthy lineman on the depth chart, and him forcing himself into a rotation spot this season would give the a much-needed boost in size and strength. Onye is one of the highest ceiling players along the defensive line, but will he be ready to step up in 2022, or will 2023 be more of his time?

Safety Justin Walters was the final part of this discussion. We don't expect much from Walters on defense, but we absolutely expect a lot from him on special teams.

