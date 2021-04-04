Notre Dame Spring Football Photo Gallery, Highlight Videos
Notre Dame has now completed four practices of the 2021 spring period, which means the program is almost a third of the way through the spring. It's a welcome sight after last season's spring period was canceled after just one practice.
Enjoy this Easter Sunday with a look at the Notre Dame practice, with a full photo gallery and highlights from each session.
PRACTICE 1 - PHOTO GALLERY
PRACTICE 2 - PHOTO GALLERY
PRACTICE 3 - PHOTO GALLERY
PRACTICE 4 - PHOTO GALLERY
Below are the highlight videos from each practice, which are provided by Fighting Irish Media.
PRACTICE 1 - HIGHLIGHTS
PRACTICE 2 - HIGHLIGHTS
PRACTICE 3 - HIGHLIGHTS
PRACTICE 4 - HIGHLIGHTS
Note: All photos courtesy of Fighting Irish Media
