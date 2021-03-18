Notre Dame Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Notre Dame has plenty of talent at wide receiver, but who steps up, and will the staff build around that talent is the question

The Notre Dame wide receiver position was a topic of much debate in 2020, and that's not going to slow down heading into spring football. Is the issue about a lack of talent, injuries, was the system the problem, or play-calling?

We'll hopefully find answers to those questions this spring, or we could come out of the spring with even more. We discuss the wide receiver position in the latest Irish Breakdown podcast.

The show begins with a discussion about the overall talent at the position. We are of the belief that Notre Dame does in fact have enough talent, just like they did in 2020. We make our case for it being a system and coaching issue and not a talent issue.

That is followed by a discussion of an alpha receiver. Does Notre Dame really need an alpha receiver, and what players have the talent to become that kind of player?

We talk about Avery Davis and his need to emerge as a leader and playmaker, and how his past as a quarterback could be very valuable from a leadership standpoint. That is followed with analysis of Kevin Austin and Jordan Johnson, and how they can impact the offense. We talk about the after-the-catch players like Braden Lenzy, Xavier Watts and Lorenzo Styles Jr. as well.

Past Spring Previews

Quarterback

Running Back

Tight End

Defensive End

Cornerback

Defensive Tackle

Linebacker

