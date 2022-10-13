Notre Dame vs Stanford: Stacking Up The Irish Defense vs The Cardinal Offense

Notre Dame (3-2) will look to keep its hot streak going when it hosts the Stanford Cardinal (1-4) on Saturday night. It's Notre Dame's first home game in almost a month, and it presents the Irish with an opportunity to take control of this rivalry.

The best part of this matchup, at least on paper, is that between the Notre Dame defense and the Stanford offense. Notre Dame has been challenged by good offenses all season, but the Cardinal group is different. The Irish hold several on paper advantages, but this won't be an easy test by any stretch.

Let's break it down.

Notre Dame Rush Defense vs Stanford Rush Offense

Advantage: Notre Dame

After four straight seasons of being a poor rushing team the Cardinal seemed to get back on track early in the season. Behind the strong play of sophomore back EJ Smith, Stanford rushed for 390 yards in the first two games (195.0 YPG). Smith was injured in that game, and in the three games since the Cardinal have racked up just 303 yards (101.0 YPC).

To make matters worse, Stanford has a banged up offensive line. Left tackle Walter Rouse and left guard Jake Hornibrook will both miss the game with injuries, and right tackle Myles Hinton is back after missing the last two games.

Notre Dame's rush defense has been a bit of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde this season. It has been either really good or really bad. The Irish struggled in the first two games, giving up 391 yards (195.5 YPG) in losses to Ohio State and Marshall. Notre Dame then shut down California and UNC, giving up just 178 yards (89.0 YPG). Shutting down the North Carolina ground attack was especially impressive.

The Irish disappointed again in the win over BYU, giving up 164 yards, including a 20-yard run on a 3rd-and-17 with the Cougars backed up to their own end zone.

Linebacker play has been a big reason for Notre Dame's struggles, and missing its top two nose tackles was also a factor against BYU. With Howard Cross III back in the lineup the Irish defense has a chance to shut down the struggling Stanford ground attack. It's certainly a key to victory.

Notre Dame Pass Defense vs Stanford Pass Offense

Advantage: Even

This is the best part of the Stanford 2022 football team. When Stanford is moving the ball its pass game has been the driving force. Quarterback Tanner McKee has a big-time arm, and when he gets time to throw he is dangerous.

Stanford has a bunch of trees in the pass game, with the smallest wideout in the starting lineup being 6-2 and 210 pounds (Michael Wilson). It's the kind of receiving corps that is open even when they are covered. That can make them hard to slow down if the quarterback gets times to throw.

I said that part about time to throw twice on purpose. That's one of the keys. Stanford ranks 107th in sacks allowed per game, and the line has given up 16 total sacks in the five games. McKee simply hasn't consistently gotten time to throw, and that has proven problematic.

For Notre Dame, playing well on the perimeter is key, and Cam Hart, Benjamin Morrison and Clarence Lewis have the size to play with the Stanford receivers, assuming they play clean football. But the primary key to slowing down the Stanford pass game is getting pressure on the quarterback.

Veterans Isaiah Foskey and Jayson Ademilola should be in position to have big games against a banged up Stanford offensive line. They need to fuel what needs to be a relentless pass rush against the Cardinal.

Notre Dame Scoring Defense vs Stanford Scoring Offense

Advantage: Notre Dame

Stanford has the potential to score points against Notre Dame. Well, against anyone really. They have the quarterback and talent in the pass game to be dangerous. The key for Notre Dame is the same for every team, pressure the quarterback and get the football. Stanford's protection struggles have played a key role in their inability to move the chains and their turnover woes.

It's a matchup Notre Dame can dominate, but it's also a game the Irish could struggle if they don't play disciplined football.

We also broke this game down on our video channel. You can find those break downs here.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter