Stay or Go: Notre Dame DT Jayson Ademilola Still Has Another Jump

Notre Dame DT Jayson Ademilola would get drafted if he left now, but another season could result in him making a huge jump in production and the draft

Notre Dame defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola has been quietly one of the team's best players in 2021, and he has a decision to make when the season is complete. Ademilola could leave now, and if he does he would certainly get drafted. He could also return for a final season and work to be an even higher pick.

THE CASE FOR STAYING

Seniors need to consider a number of factors before determining whether they return for a fifth season or prepare to begin for their next journey, and Ademilola is no different.

First, from a pure NFL standpoint he needs to consider his draft range. I'm surprised there hasn't been more buzz about Ademilola, who had a very good season for Notre Dame, and who has often been at his best in the biggest games. There are some teams that like him, but according to sources not quite enough teams view him as a day two pick to guarantee he goes day two.

What he must consider is whether or not returning changes that or not. I'm of the belief it absolutely does, and so do sources I speak with. There is still plenty for Ademilola to showcase and prove, plus returning gives him a chance to anchor what could be the best Notre Dame defense in a decade - should he and the other veteran DL return.

First and foremost, Ademilola has only one season as a full-time starter under his belt, and that is the 2021 campaign. Another season at Notre Dame would give him even more film that showcases his talent.

Ademilola also has another level he can and needs to get to from a production standpoint. He finished second on the defense in tackles for loss (7) and third in sacks (3.5), but neither are knock your socks off, you have to draft this guy numbers, especially for a player whose game is about being undersized and disruptive.

There are things the Notre Dame staff can do in 2022 to put him in position to make more plays, but there are also areas Ademilola can improve his game. He had a number of missed opportunities in the backfield this season, so finishing at the ball is something he can certainly improve upon, and doing so would up his draft stock and give him a chance to have a monster final season that looks very similar to what Sheldon Day did in 2015.

I loved Day as a player but Ademilola has more natural talent, and if he can match Day's 2015 production (15.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks), or even surpasses it his draft stock will sky rocket. It won't sky rocket because of the production, it will sky rocket because that production means Ademilola has maximized his game, and if he does that he could not only match Day's TFL numbers, he could also be an interior pass rusher on the level that Jerry Tillery was in 2018 (10.5 sacks).

That would make Ademilola a very hot name in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ademilola also started to flash some leadership ability this season, and another season of that will also build up his reputation.

THE CASE FOR LEAVING

There are really only three reasons for Ademilola to consider leaving early. One is that he's simply ready for the NFL and wants to get that part of his life started regardless of whether or not he can up his draft stock. The second is that he isn't willing to bet on himself for 2022 and is comfortable with the current draft stock.

There isn't much evaluation for me to do with those two areas, that's simply about the player, his family and his representatives weighing the pros and cons of returning and deciding that the potential reward isn't worth the risk.

The third is the one that will likely get a bit more of a look, and that's the risky part, injuries. Ademilola missed parts of the 2019 and 2020 seasons with injuries. He played through pain this season as well. Part of that is just accepting the realities of being a lineman at any level. But sometimes when a player has dealt with nagging injuries it can cause him to want to not risk further injury and go pro so he can avoid another one, or a bigger one.

THE VERDICT

Ademilola should return for a fifth season at Notre Dame.

An additional season could allow him to continue adding to his mass in a way that lasts, much like he did in 2021, and that would improve his draft stock. More importantly, however, is the potential for a big jump in his draft stock.

If Ademilola is the player I think he is there is absolutely another level for his game that an additional year of being "the guy" would allow him to get to and display for NFL scouts. This is especially true if Isaiah Foskey also returns, because it would make it very, very difficult for teams to double both of them, so one of them is going to be in a one-on-one.

Even if Foskey doesn't return, however, Ademilola has the potential to be a truly dominant player up front. He was very good in 2021, but he wasn't elite, and I believe he has the skills to be an elite defensive player. Sheldon Day was an early fourth round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Ademilola has more ability, but Day was able to use a dominant senior season to boost himself higher, and he maximized his draft potential.

Ademilola returning for a fifth season to play alongside his brother Justin for one final season, would give him a chance to have a similarly dominant season. The difference, however, is that Ademilola maximizing his game and production potential would likely shoot him way past the fourth round, which means a much, much bigger first contract.

