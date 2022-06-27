Three Notre Dame Players Named Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans

Three Notre Dame standouts were named to the Walter Camp 2022 Preseason All-American team.

Notre Dame tied with Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and USC for the most position players on the list, which included a first and second team on both sides of the ball. Ohio State had the most overall players thanks to having its kicker (Noah Ruggles) placed on the list.

Fifth-year senior offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson was Notre Dame's lone first-team representative, making it as a center. Patterson was named a third-team All-American by Phil Steele after the 2021 season, but I expect him to move to guard for the 2022 season, assuming things continue to go as planned this summer and in fall camp.

Junior tight end Michael Mayer earned the second-team nod from Walter Camp. Mayer was a standout for the Irish last season, setting Notre Dame single season records for catches (71) and receiving yards (840) in a season.

Senior safety Brandon Joseph also earned a second-team spot from Walter Camp. Joseph transferred over from Northwestern this offseason, and he was a standout for the Wildcats the previous two seasons.

Joseph enters the season with 129 career tackles, nine interceptions and six pass break ups. He earned consensus All-American honors for Northwestern following the 2020 season. Joseph tied for the nation lead with six interceptions that season, which he did in just nine games.

Safety Kyle Hamilton was a Walter Camp All-American last season, while offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah earned first-team honors following the 2020 season.

