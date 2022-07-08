Three Notre Dame Players Make PFF Top 50 NFL Draft Prospects List

Three Notre Dame players made the Top 50 rankings for the 2023 NFL Draft according to Pro Football Focus

Notre Dame continues getting a lot of respect from outsiders, and that includes those looking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus released its Top 50 Preseason Big Board for the upcoming draft and Notre Dame had three players make the list.

The highest ranked Notre Dame player is junior tight end Michael Mayer, who ranks 13th overall according to PFF.

"If Mayer ran a 4.5-second 40, we’d be talking about him as a top-five pick. He’s that gifted as an all-around tight end. Unfortunately, he won’t be running within a tenth of that anytime soon, which puts him far more in the Zach Ertz mold of tight ends and is still a viable path to success in the NFL. The fact that he’s already a kind of physical presence as a true sophomore makes him so special." - PFF

Mayer hauled in 71 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.

Next on the list is defensive end Isaiah Foskey, who checked in as the No. 27 player on the PFF preseason list. Foskey is coming off a brilliant junior season in which he racked up 11 sacks and a nation-leading six forced fumbles.

Safety Brandon Joseph rounds out the list, with the Northwestern transfer checking in as the No. 34 overall player on the list. Joseph was a consensus All-American in 2020 for the Wildcats, helping lead them to the Big Ten title game.

Alabama led all schools with six players on the list, but Notre Dame tied with Clemson and LSU for fourth. Georgia was second with five players and Ohio State was next with four.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter