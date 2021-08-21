Three Notre Dame Players Make Todd McShay's Top 50 Draft Prospects List For 2022

ESPN's Todd Shay ranked three Notre Dame players in his Top 50 players to watch list for the 2022 NFL Draft class

Despite many projecting a drop off from Notre Dame in 2021 there continue to be lists and rankings that show the Irish certainly have a great deal of talent returning. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay ranked three Notre Dame players among his Top 50 players for the 2022 NFL Draft.

McShay had safety Kyle Hamilton, running back Kyren Williams and center Jarrett Patterson in his Top 50 list. In fact, those three Notre Dame players were ranked among the 34 highest players in the drat.

Hamilton checked in the highest at No. 5 on McShay's list:

"Hamilton is a nightmare matchup for offenses. He has great size and closing burst while playing all over the defense. You'll see him line up deep in coverage, over the slot and even at linebacker. Hamilton can blanket tight ends, and with decent ball skills and an ability to read the QB, he will make plays. He has five interceptions over the past two seasons, along with 12 passes broken up. Against the run, Hamilton can fill the alley, but he will need to work on his angles to avoid missing tackles. Still, he had 63 of them in 2020, including 4.5 for loss." - McShay

Williams was next on the list at No. 32.

"Williams is slippery, evading defenders at the line of scrimmage and in space. He shows great contact balance and is very patient, but his second gear isn't elite. In addition to rushing for 1,125 yards and 13 scores (tied for 10th nationwide), he caught 35 passes for 313 yards and a TD last season. Two areas that stand to improve are pass protection and ball security." - McShay

Patterson rounded out the Notre Dame portion of the list by checking in at No. 34.

"Patterson has the tools to develop into a starting center in a zone-heavy scheme early in his career, thanks to good size and quickness. He walls off defenders at the line of scrimmage, though he's not a mauler. He gets set quickly and works his hands inside, but he tends to be top heavy and will lunge at times." - McShay

Only Alabama (4), Ohio State (4) and Georgia (4) had more players in McShay's Top 50.

