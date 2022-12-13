Skip to main content

Notre Dame Tight End Cane Berrong To Enter The Transfer Portal

Notre Dame sophomore tight end Cane Berrong is going to enter transfer portal

Another Notre Dame player has entered the transfer portal with sophomore Cane Berrong being the latest to make that decision. Berrong becomes the sixth Notre Dame player to enter the portal, including Jacob Lacey and Joe Wilkins Jr., who entered during the season.

Berrong signed with Notre Dame as part of the 2021 class, and he was part of a two-man tight end haul that also included Mitchell Evans. During his two years at Notre Dame, Berrong was buried behind star Michael Mayer, who played the same F position as Berrong. Berrong had emerged as a special teams player and was getting snaps at tight end as a true freshman, but his season was cut short when he tore his ACL in October.

Berrong's development was stunted from the injury, and he missed all of spring practice and wasn't fully cleared in the fall until some time in September. By that time, Berrong was behind Mayer and Evans, as well as freshmen Holden Staes and Eli Raridon. Heading into bowl season, Berrong was still behind Staes and there was no certainty he would get a chance to prove himself at the position.

The Hartwell, Ga. native was ranked as the nation's No. 51 overall player and the No. 1 tight end in the 2021 class. He was also ranked as the nation's No. 61 overall player by Sports Illustrated. 

Notre Dame returns Evans, Staes, Raridon and Kevin Bauman next season. The Irish also welcome freshman Cooper Flanagan in the fall as part of the 2023 class.

