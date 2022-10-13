Tommy Rees Talks Notre Dame Running Backs, Jayden Thomas, Braden Lenzy And More

NOTRE DAME, IND. - Notre Dame’s offense is trending upward as it prepares to face a Stanford defense that’s allowing nearly 33 points a game. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ squad scored just 31 total points in losses to Ohio State and Marshall to open the season, but it’s averaged 32.3 points during the current three-game winning streak.

Rees spoke with the media after Tuesday’s practice to discuss several players and aspects of the Irish offense.

The Three-Headed Running Back Attack

Rees said earlier this season that it was hard to get all three running backs, Chris Tyree, Logan Diggs and Audric Estime, involved in the offense. That trio has combined for a total of six games of at least 100 yards from scrimmage over the last three games, with Estime doing it in each of the last three games.

“Coach Freeman tells us to ‘Choose hard’ so we’re finding a way,” Rees began. “Look, we have a lot of confidence in all three. Obviously, you’ve seen (combinations) in there together. We’re just trying to spread it out; mix and match, trying to find the best personnel groupings we can. Try to continue to put them in positions to do what they’re best at. I’m proud of the work that the staff and those guys have done to buy in.

“I don’t know what our final rushing number was—probably north of 40 from a couple nights ago (the Irish had 45 rushing attempts for 234 net yards vs BYU). When you run it that many times you can probably get all three involved. Obviously, we feel like we had a missed opportunity there with Chris in the passing game early which probably adds a little bit to his production. Like I told those guys, there’s going to be some of those days where two of the three explode where one is a little less. There’s going to be days when all three of them…Look, I think Logan and Audric were right around 90-98-94 yards (Estime had 97 rushing and 13 receiving yards, while Diggs had 93 rushing yards vs BYU). If we execute on the screen, is Chris closer to 70 or 80 and you’re looking at another chunk for the group. We just have to continue to find ways to get them involved and find ways to balance that with some emerging wideouts and allow Mike (Mayer) to—continue to find ways to get him the ball. So it’s a good problem to have.

Running Backs, Part II

Rees was asked if it’s gotten easier to split the reps for the three backs.

“When we’re running it well it’s easier,” said Rees. “I think we’ve developed a good plan as far as who’s in, who’s out, and how to get multiple guys on the field together and not be predictable when two guys are out there together.

The balance is going to be a continuous work in progress. We’re going to continue to find ways to get them out there, but I also think that there’ll be times when a guy is playing well and we’re going to let him take a couple series. Logan kind of sparked that Saturday, Audric had a couple of big runs to close it out, and a couple of weeks ago that was Chris, to just continue to find throughout the game flow how to maximize those guys’ opportunities. We had a critical down second and 17 and we put two backs on the field and we converted for a first down. It’s going to continue to be part of the plan and it’s up to us to maximize our players.

Is Jayden Thomas’ Emergence vs BYU Sustainable Or A Function Of The Offense?

Jayden Thomas had his breakout game against BYU with three receptions for 74 yards, including his first career touchdown catch. The question now is if that’s a part of the offense that can continue going forward.

“It’s a little bit function (of the offense),” Rees began. “I think (Thomas and Lorenzo Styles) had the same number of catches—Jayden’s were maybe a little more impactful. JT, if you go back and watch it, we probably didn’t get him the ball where he’s open. We have a lot of confidence in JT in those situations. To see him out and make a 50-50 play and beat man like that—we had a throw early in Week two where we missed it and it is what it is. Similar type route and we went and executed this time.

“(We need to) continue to build that in,” Rees continued. “I thought Zo played a really nice game. He made a big catch to start a drive. We have to get him a couple touches early. And I have to get Braden (Lenzy) going. That’s on me. I have to find ways to continue to get him going; he’s playing at a really high level, it doesn’t show in the box score but he’s playing at a really high level and we have to find ways to get his ability out there.”

Speaking Of Braden Lenzy...

Grad student receiver Braden Lenzy is still looking for his own breakout game this season. He has eight total receptions for 78 yards. His biggest yardage game was a one-catch, 32 yard day vs Ohio State and his biggest receptions game was three for 20 yards vs Cal.

“Look, he’s been a stud all year,” Rees said of Lenzy. “I told him, he’s in the front of my mind. He’s doing things at a high level, he’s playing hard, he’s been a great leader, a great teammate, great with Drew, doing little things on the field well. We’ve had opportunities to get him the ball that we’ve missed—had some play designs that he was open on a dig on third down, we kind of danced around and threw it to JT, ball should’ve probably gone there on schedule and it’s probably a 25-yard again for him. We have to continue to put him in the right spots, he has to continue to work as it is, and we have to get him the ball.”

Recovering Tight End Mitchell Evans

Mitchell Evans is yet to see the field this season after foot surgery in mid-July. He played in all 13 games as a true freshman last year. Rees touched on what he could bring once he is back to full health.

“We have a ton of belief in Mitch,” Rees gauged. “I think going into the season was thought of to be a focal point of what we wanted to do now he’s slowly getting back here. Mitch is (an) extremely skilled tight end. He’s a big kid and he gives us another tight end body that can give us some mismatches to create some things in run and pass.”

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter