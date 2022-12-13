Notre Dame Trio Named Sporting News All-Americans

Sporting News is the latest outlet to name its postseason All-Americans, and once again a trio of Notre Dame standouts earned a spot on the list. Tight end Michael Mayer, offensive tackle Joe Alt and defensive end Isaiah Foskey all were on the Sporting News list.

Mayer was named to the Sporting News first-team squad as he continues to pile up an impressive list of postseason honors. Mayer has now been named a first team All-American by the Associated Press, Walter Camp Foundation, CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus.

The Kentucky native hauled in 67 passes for 809 yards and nine touchdowns this season. His nine touchdowns were a single-season record for a Notre Dame tight end, and his catches and yardage totals are the second best mark in Irish history, trailing only his 2021 production in those areas.

Mayer finished his Notre Dame career as Notre Dame's all-time leader in catches (180), yards (2,099) and touchdowns (18) for a tight end.

"Mayer was a second-team SN All-American last season. He had 67 catches for 809 yards this season – and that came with a career-high nine TDs. The 6-4, 249-pound tight end is a throw-back style player. He showed up against ranked teams – with 28 catches for 292 yards and five TDs in those four games -- and played with a backup quarterback the majority of the season." - Bill Bender, Sporting News

Alt was named to the Sporting News second team squad. He was a steady force on the left side of the Notre Dame offensive line. The 6-7, 317-pound sophomore didn't allow a sack all season and outside of Mayer was arguably the most consistent player on the Irish squad this season. Alt has also been named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press, CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus.

Foskey was named to the Sporting News second team. He also ended his career as the most prolific player at Notre Dame for his position. After racking up 11 sacks this season, the second straight season he registered that total, Foskey became Notre Dame's all-time leader in sacks (26.5). That earned Foskey several All-American honors, including a second-team selection

Foskey was named a first-team All-American by Walter Camp and second team by CBS Sports and the Associated Press.

