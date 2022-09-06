Tyler Buchner's Opening Performance Added To Marcus Freeman's Confidence

When Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner took the field this past Saturday night in front of a crowd of 106,594 fans decked out mostly in Ohio State scarlet and gray, the sophomore was making his first start as a signal caller since he was a junior in high school at Bishop’s School in La Jolla, Calif. back in 2019.

Sure, Buchner played in 10 games a season ago as a freshman and accounted for 634 total yards and six touchdowns, but all of that production came in a limited, primarily run-first role as the clear backup to Jack Coan. Buchner proved he was a gifted athlete and a capable runner last year, but questions remained about his effectiveness as a passer and every-down quarterback.

Although Buchner’s performance in Notre Dame’s 21-10 loss to the Buckeyes may have failed to quell doubts from his most ardent critics about his capacity to lead the Irish offense, head coach Marcus Freeman is confident he has the right man under center.

“For a second-year guy in his first collegiate start in that type of environment and in that type of a game, I was really pleased,” Freeman said of Buchner’s play in his Monday press conference.

Buchner put together an excellent first half, completing his first eight pass attempts for 128 yards to go along with 15 rushing yards. Buchner got clobbered by Ohio State sophomore defensive linemen JT Tuimoloau on the first play of the game, but still managed to get his throw off on time and on target to connect with fellow sophomore Lorenzo Styles for a 54-yard completion that set the Irish up deep in Ohio State territory.

Later, in Notre Dame’s lone touchdown drive of the game, it was Buchner’s arm that got the drive rolling. The sophomore found veteran receiver Matt Salerno, who made an incredible acrobatic catch while falling to the ground on a back-shoulder throw for a 31-yard gain down the left sideline.

On the next play Buchner completed a pass to sophomore tight end Kevin Bauman down the middle for 22 yards to put the Irish in the red zone. Three plays later, Buchner delivered a strike on a screen to junior All-American tight end Michael Mayer on 3rd-and-2 from the Ohio State 4-yard line to set up first and goal. A play later, running back Audric Estime leaped over the line to put Notre Dame up 10-7.

Unfortunately for Notre Dame, Buchner’s first half success did not translate into the final 30 minutes. After the 8-10 start passing, Buchner completed just two of his final eight passing attempts to finish the game 10-18 for 177 yards. On the ground, Buchner ran 11 times for a meager 18 yards and was sacked three times. In the second half, Buchner accounted for just 52 yards of total offense.

Even with the second half struggles against Ohio State, Freeman credited Buchner for the toughness he displayed throughout the game.

“We knew going into the game we were going to have to run Tyler Buchner," Freeman explained. "That’s not our plan every week, but we knew that game, in order to try to establish some run game we were going to have to run him a little bit, and he got hit and he continued to get up and keep going. They said on the sidelines that he was the leader, he was getting guys going and positive."

Notre Dame’s rushing attack throughout the game was uninspiring, as Buchner and the three-headed backfield of junior Chris Tyree and sophomores Estime and Logan Diggs combined for just 76 yards on 30 carries. The Irish offense that showed flashes of explosiveness in the first half went stagnant in the second half, resulting in punts on Notre Dame’s final six possessions. Notre Dame’s wide receivers made just three catches in the game. Against a team like Ohio State, that’s never going to get it done.

Still, Buchner had completions of 54 yards, 31 yards, 22 yards and 32 yards, and did not turn the ball over once in his first career start against the No. 2 team in the nation. Pretty good for a player whose passing prowess has been in question since last season.

Buchner had a lot to prove coming into this season, and still does, but this past Saturday revealed a quarterback who is confident in his abilities and up to the challenge of competing with the best there is.

As Freeman put it, more succinctly: “We got ourselves a quarterback, and there’s a strong belief in what he can do for this football program.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter