Tyler Buchner To Start In the Gator Bowl vs South Carolina

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and his football team arrived in Florida today as they get ready for Friday's Gator Bowl matchup against South Carolina. Freeman made the announce upon his arrival that sophomore Tyler Buchner would be the starter for the game.

It was an expected move but now Freeman has made it official, Buchner will get the nod over freshman Steve Angeli.

"Tyler and Steve have gotten reps with the ones this week during bowl prep, but as we get closer to game time Tyler will be with the ones and Steve Angeli will be with the twos," Freeman said.

Buchner was listed as the first quarterback on the depth chart that was released today, but it was listed with an "or", meaning it wasn't official that Buchner was the clear number one. That changed today.

The California native began the season as the starter but went down with a shoulder injury in the early season loss to Marshall. It was expected that Buchner would miss the entire season, but he has healed faster than expected. He's been with the team the entire bowl prep after going through individual drills in the final weeks of the season.

Buchner has continued to improve and is ready to take over.

"He's done great," Freeman said when asked how Buchner looked in practice. "He's progressing from not playing football for so many weeks. Every day he gets better and better. His decision making, just getting back there and having live reps. Obviously he's not getting hit, he's in the red .... but to have him out there getting live reps has been good."

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter