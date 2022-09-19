Upon Further Review: Final Analysis Of Notre Dame's Win Over California

Notre Dame finally got on the board with a 24-17 victory over California. It was a hard-earned win for Notre Dame, and there were plenty of positives to take from the victory, and also continued areas for concern.

Before we move onto the next opponent, Irish Breakdown takes a final look at the Notre Dame victory over the Golden Bears. We go in the film room and break down what worked for Notre Dame, areas that were problematic and discuss things that need to change moving forward.

Check out the video!

We spent a good amount of time early in the show discussing the Notre Dame offensive line, the good and the not so good, and the positive signs we saw from the Irish ground attack. We also discussed the much-improved pass protection we saw .... after the first series.

Notre Dame's pass game was an issue, but also a few really impressive plays to the backs. We break down the touchdown pass to Chris Tyree in the first half, and how that helped set up a big play to Audric Estime in the second half, which set up the team's game-winning touchdown.

On defense we spent most of our time discussing the strong performance of the Irish defensive line. That is followed by discussion about the linebackers, which were the most problematic aspect of the game, and we talked about what Al Golden needs to do to get that unit going in a positive direction.

