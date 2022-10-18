Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Loss To Stanford

Notre Dame's loss to Stanford is still a fresh wound, and diving into the film didn't make it any easier. That is what Irish Breakdown did to put together our Upon Further Review breakdown. We broke down the film with a focus on the Fighting Irish offense.

The defense was far from perfect, but at the end of the day that unit only gave up 16 points. There were a lot of issues with the Notre Dame offense, and that was what we spent our time on.

We discussed the big picture struggles in the game, issues we had with the Irish game plan and why the play-calling was problematic. We discussed the lack of diversity in the run game and why that was a problem before moving onto the pass game. We discussed the difference between execution woes and game plan, and how they tie together.

During the show we broke down some things we liked, but the primary focus were on the areas that held the offense down, including why the game plan put too much on quarterback Drew Pyne's shoulders. We discussed how offensive coordinator Tommy Rees's scan offense takes away rhythm, and an overuse of it can help the defense.

