Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Clemson

Notre Dame (6-3) earned an impressive victory over previously unbeaten and 4th-ranked Clemson (8-1) on Saturday night, giving the Irish one of their best wins of the last decade.

Following the win the Irish Breakdown staff gave their immediate thoughts, but on Sunday we had a chance to take a deeper dive into the film. We broke down what we saw from the Irish offense and defense after taking a closer look at the Irish performance.

On offense, we spent a lot of time talking about the Notre Dame ground attack. We broke down the performance of the Fighting Irish line and the brilliant performance of running backs Logan Diggs, Audric Estime and Chris Tyree.

Beyond the individual and unit performances, there were plenty of things we saw from a game plan and play calling standpoint from offensive coordinator Tommy Rees that played a big role in the success of the ground attack, which we dove into.

Early on we also discussed how well the Irish wide receivers blocked in the game, and how it speaks to the players adopting the "whatever it takes" mentality. We also broke down some of the reasons for the continued struggles of the pass game.

Defensively, we spent a lot of time talking about the play of the linebackers and cornerbacks. Veteran linebackers Marist Liufau and JD Bertrand was excellent. We discussed what they did well and reasons why we believe their performance has seen a jump.

Of course, cornerback Benjamin Morrison's performance was broken down as well. We also spent plenty of time talking about the outstanding game plan from defensive coordinator Al Golden.

