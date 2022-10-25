Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over UNLV

Notre Dame improved to 4-3 this past weekend when it earned a convincing 44-21 victory over UNLV (4-4). It wasn't always pretty, but Notre Dame jumped all over UNLV, holding a 23-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 30-7 halftime lead before coasting to victory in the second half.

There were plenty of positives to see from this game, and of course there are still areas for improvement. After the game the Irish Breakdown team dove into the film to look at the areas of Notre Dame's performance that shined, the areas where improvement is needed and areas where the film left us a stronger impression than what we saw live.

On offense the staff breaks down the play of the offensive line, which led to second half rushing success. They also discuss the play of quarterback Drew Pyne, and the things we liked from his performance and the misses that he had in the pass game. They also discuss their thoughts on the Irish game plan of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Defensively, the guys were much more impressed with the play of the Notre Dame linebackers after getting into the film. During the show they discuss the play of Marist Liufau, who had his best game of the season, and the play of JD Bertrand. They also broke down the play of the safeties.

The Irish ends took a bit of a step back outside of Isaiah Foskey, which was also discussed.

