Upon Further Review: Notre Dame Offense Was Up And Down Vs. Navy

Notre Dame improved to 7-3 this past weekend with a 35-32 win over Navy, but the victory wasn't always pretty. The Irish jumped out early and took a 35-13 lead into the break, only to get blanked in the second half.

At the end of the day the Irish got the job done and earned a win, but Notre Dame has plenty to learn from the game. During our latest Upon Further Review podcast we went into the film room to break down the performance of the Notre Dame offense.

We spent plenty of time talking about the game plan and play-calling of coordinator Tommy Rees, but in this instance Rees took a bit too much of the blame for the performance. We explain why that is during this portion of the podcast, which ends with a question and answer session.

Our focus on offense begins with a look at the run game, takes a look at the pass game inconsistency and then discusses the rocky second half. Of course, we spent plenty of time breaking down the performance of quarterback Drew Pyne.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter