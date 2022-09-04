Notre Dame 10, Ohio State 7: First Half Analysis

The fifth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish lead the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes by a 10-7 score at the end of the first half.

Here are some thoughts on the first half.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

*** Notre Dame's offensive line started slow and the Irish offense largely sputtered with its ground game in the first quarter. The Irish blockers weren't moving their feet and getting a push and they weren't coming off double teams properly. Ohio State also spent the entire first half loading the box.

*** Things started to change late in the first quarter and in the second half. The Irish went away from the misdirections that weren't working early and instead starting running more downhill (Duo, Inside Zone) and the line started getting more and more movement. That is when the offense started getting some movement. Center Zeke Correll had two huge mistakes early, falling down on a run block and failing to pick up a linebacker pressure. He did, however, settle down and play better in the second half.

*** Quarterback Tyler Buchner had a quality first half. His numbers were certainly impressive, going 8-10 for 128 yards. The Irish were conservative with the pass game in part because the offense spent much of the first half backed up deep in its own territory. Buchner hit Lorenzo Styles for a 54-yard gain on a first play RPO.

*** On Notre Dame's touchdown drive the Irish were facing a 3rd-and-2 deep in their own territory. Notre Dame was in 12 personnel (2 tight ends) with twins to the left and both tight ends to the right. Ohio State had nine in the box and went pure man, so Buchner made a check, moved Michael Mayer to the left (which softened the coverage) and then hit Matt Salerno on a wide fade throw. Salerno made a great catch on the throw as well. That put the Irish in great position and they took the lead.

*** On the next play, Tommy Rees made a great play call. He faked a toss to the left and then Buchner hit tight end Kevin Bauman up the seam for a 22-yard gain, getting the Irish into the red zone.

*** Ohio State has been aggressive in the box and with its coverages the entire half, but so far Notre Dame has been unwilling to challenge them deep. In the second half the Irish will need to find a way to get Buchner time and find a couple of ways to attack deep, especially out of 12 personnel. The Irish also need to find some ways to attack the perimeter, either with movement from Buchner in the throwing game or with some Power Read/Read Zone.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

*** Notre Dame's defense was excellent in the first half, holding Ohio State's potent offense to just 149 yards and 5.3 yards per play (compared to 6.5 for Notre Dame).

*** Schematically, Notre Dame has mixed up its looks well, which has quarterback CJ Stroud uncomfortable with his reads. Outside of an early sack by Howard Cross III, Notre Dame hasn't been getting consistent pressure on Stroud, but he's not comfortable getting the ball out on time. Notre Dame has disguised its coverages well, showing aggressive coverages and then bailing, and sometimes coming up. Showing off and then coming up hard to take away the quick game, and the safeties have so far done a good job handling the seam throws and helping out over the top.

*** Cam Hart got beat twice on Ohio State's touchdown drive, but the touchdown he allowed was just him making a mental/technical mistake. He was beat on the third down out cut, but instead of playing the receiver he tried to undercut the throw. He was late and the angle was bad, which allowed Emeka Egbuka to beat him outside on his way to a 31-yard touchdown.

*** Freshman corner Benjamin Morrison spent much of the second quarter in the game for Hart, who has been nursing a hamstring injury. I think Morrison failed to get underneath a corner out on Ohio State's only deep completion of the half (or it was Houston Griffith not getting off the hash and being slow to react), but he made up for it after that. Morrison was sticky in coverage and almost picked off Stroud.

*** Ohio State hasn't been able to find any room against Clarence Lewis, and they've tried to test him. Right now OSU's entire offense has been taking advantage of missed tackles and working the underneath throws.

*** Ohio State is going to adjust and take some deep shots. Notre Dame must counter, and Al Golden needs to find ways to get more pressure on the quarterback with his front and five-man pressures.

