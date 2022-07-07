What Should Expectations Be For Notre Dame In 2022?

A breakdown of expectations for Notre Dame heading into the 2022 season, what they are and what they should be

For years Notre Dame fans have felt the Irish program has been disrespected by the national media. This has been especially true in recent seasons as the Notre Dame program ascended, but it would seem a good amount the skepticism about the 2022 team comes from Irish nation.

Notre Dame is a preseason Top 10 caliber program, ranking No. 7 in the Athlon Sports preseason magazine and No. 8 by Lindy's Sports. Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt ranks Notre Dame No. 5 in his preseason look at the 2022 season.

Yet when engaging in discussions on the Irish Breakdown premium board, or during our live shows and in personal conversations much of the skepticism I hear about Notre Dame in 202 comes from Irish fans.

In our most recent video we broke down the expectations for Notre Dame this season. We discussed the reasons for concern, which revolve around a first-year head coach (Marcus Freeman) and a first-year quarterback (Tyler Buchner). Notre Dame's schedule is also perceived to be tougher this year.

We also discussed reasons why those pessimistic Notre Dame fans should be excited about what this team could accomplish this season. The primary reason is talent, as Notre Dame has a far more talented roster than many give them credit for. There are concerning aspects of the roster, with depth at the offensive skill positions and secondary players opposite Cam Hart and Brandon Joseph being primary points of emphasis, but this is still a very talented roster.

Can Freeman get this team going in his first year? We'll see, but in the show we discuss why we are confident that the floor for Notre Dame is 10-2, but also why we believe that Notre Dame will enter the month of November with a chance to earn a playoff spot.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter