Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game: What To Look For, Players To Watch

Irish Breakdown looks at what to look for in the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game

Notre Dame will hold its annual Blue-Gold Game this weekend as we get the first look at the Marcus Freeman era with the new look coaching staff.

Spring games are a small part of the build up process to the next season, but there is still plenty to look and learn about a football team from spring games, and that is true of the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game.

In our latest show we break down several facets of the spring game. We talk big picture what we are looking to see from the team, we break down what to expect from offense and defense, and then we talk about players we are looking to see.

When breaking down the team as a whole it is about seeing competitiveness and attitude. Freeman and his staff have worked hard to create more competition, and the team talks with a much greater swagger. We are looking forward to seeing how that manifests in the spring game.

On offense our eyes will first and foremost be on the Notre Dame offensive line. There will be mistakes, which happens this early in the process, but we need to see this unit play with a different mindset. We want to see the line play physical, we want to see line coach Harry Hiestand's influence on the line and we want to see the unit play a more aggressive game.

With Tyler Buchner out with an injury, junior quarterback Drew Pyne gets his chance to shine, and we spent plenty of time breaking down what we want to see from him in the game. Notre Dame also needs playmakers not named Michael Mayer and Lorenzo Styles make plays in this game. This is especially true for sophomore wideout Deion Colzie, who needs to go into the offseason with some momentum.

On defense, we will be looking to see what wrinkles will show up with new coordinator Al Golden. We don't expect Notre Dame to show a lot in the game, but no matter how vanilla the defense plays we'll still see some of Golden's DNA on that unit.

The defensive line playing well, especially players not named Isaiah Foskey or Ademilola, is something we are looking to see in the game. Seeing how the secondary plays is another key area of focus for us heading into the game. Notre Dame's secondary will look much different than it did a season ago, and we want to see if the unit can play better.

