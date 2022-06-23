Notre Dame Wide Receiver Room Is A Complicated Place

No position group on the Notre Dame offense - and possibly the entire team - has as much discussion and concern as the wide receivers. Hardly a show goes by when the team is being discussed that something about the wide receivers isn't brought up.

There is a depth problem, there is a talent problem, the position coach is uncertain, who is the alpha, can this group really make plays against quality teams. Some of that is understandable, and after last season I can't blame people who have questions about the unit.

A case could be made, however, that this unit could end up being much better than expected. While the depth is a concern, there is also a lot of talent, and we broke all of it down in our most recent show.

Although the numbers are an issue due to so many departures a year ago, and poor recruiting for much of the tenure of the previous position coach, there is still really good talent coming back. Also, Notre Dame only lost one receiver from last year's unit while adding another player as a true freshman, so the numbers are the same as they were a year ago. During the show we discussed each player, and how their emergence could impact the roster.

With the presence of Michael Mayer there really isn't as much of a "need" for one receiver to emerge as a Will Fuller, Michael Floyd, Chase Claypool type of figure. Notre Dame does, however, need the receivers to be able to step up in big games to complement Mayer, something it rarely did a season ago.

During the show we discuss the impact of Chansi Stuckey, and how important it is for the coaching at the position to improve. Here's a quick look at each player that we spent time on during the show, but for a further dive into each please watch the video above.

Lorenzo Styles - The rising sophomore ended his freshman campaign with a bang, hauling in 8 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown in the Fiesta Bowl. Styles has all the tools to be an impact player at Notre Dame, possessing speed, good size, a feel for the game and confidence. Does he have the ability to take games over? Can he make the money plays down the field? Those are things we still have to see, but the potential is there for him to become a standout, and possibly be the next sophomore breakout for the Irish.

Braden Lenzy - I made the case in the video above that a breakout from Lenzy would have a bigger impact on the offense than any other receiver having a breakout season. His speed and ability to hit home runs in a variety of ways is unique, and if he gets back to being the player we saw in 2019 it would make life very difficult for defenses. It would also take a lot of pressure off Mayer, the rest of the receiving corps and the run game.

Avery Davis - Davis likely isn't a player that will have a huge jump in numbers, but Notre Dame doesn't need him to. The Irish need him to get healthy and get back to being the player he was the last two seasons. If he does that and other players step up the Irish receiving corps will be quite productive.

Deion Colzie - Colzie is one of the biggest enigmas. During the show we discussed how no player at wide receiver has a bigger gap between what his and his ceiling could be in 2022. What is certain is that at 6-5 and 206 pounds, Colzie brings a physical skillset to the table that none of the other receivers possess. He's also young, and if he can mature his game quickly he could have a significant impact on the team. The reality is there is a light that needs to switch on with Colzie, and if it does he's going to be very, very good.

Jayden Thomas - An unheralded member of the 2021 receiving class, Thomas has been lauded often over the last year for what he's done in practice. The reality is Thomas has never played a snap of college football. That doesn't mean you can't get excited about what he can add. Thomas has a unique body and game, possessing the skills to play all three receiver positions in this offense. Him forcing his way into the rotation would be crucial, as he can provide depth all over. Thomas is certainly a player to watch this fall.

Tobias Merriweather - Notre Dame's lone wide receiver signee in the 2022 class, Merriweather is the highest graded wide receiver recruit on my board in over a decade. He's tall (6-4), he can stretch the field, he's as polished of a freshman to come to Notre Dame in some time and he has a chance to make an immediate impact. Notre Dame definitely needs him to make an immediate impact. There is a unique potential dynamic with Merriweather and Colzie that was discussed during the show.

We didn't spend much time talking about Joe Wilkins Jr. because at this point we do not know when he will be back from the injury he sustained in the spring.

