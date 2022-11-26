Notre Dame Will Be Without CB Cam Hart Against USC

Notre Dame won't have senior cornerback Cam Hart available for tonight's matchup against USC. It's a serious blow against a USC pass attack that ranks fourth in the country in passing yards per game.

Hart injured his shoulder in Notre Dame's 44-0 victory over Boston College while trying to make a tackle in the third quarter. According to a source close to the situation, Hart's shoulder injury could also keep him out for the bowl game.

With Hart out, Notre Dame has some decisions to make at the position. Moving fifth-year senior TaRiq Bracy outside in the base defense look, like it did against BYU, is certainly an option. Notre Dame could also keep Bracy in the slot and insert Clarence Lewis into the field position in Hart's place.

Lewis has made 21 starts during his career and has 110 career tackles, 14 pass break ups and two career interceptions.

Notre Dame could also use freshman Jaden Mickey more on the outside. Mickey has played 153 snaps this season (per Pro Football Focus) and has registered six tackles. Mickey is talented but has been picked on at times this season.

Hart has 25 tackles, three tackles for loss and four pass break ups on the season.

Notre Dame will also be without freshman wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, who remains out after suffering a concussion. Merriweather will miss his third straight game.

