Notre Dame Will Be Without Ramon Henderson, Kevin Bauman vs North Carolina

Notre Dame will be without a pair of veteran players for its matchup against North Carolina

Notre Dame will be without a pair of veterans for today's matchup against North Carolina, as the program announced junior safety Ramon Henderson and junior tight end Kevin Bauman would be out.

Bauman will be out with a knee injury that he sustained during the week, while Henderson will miss the game with an injured ankle.

The junior tight end has three catches for 44 yards on the season and has been the team's No. 2 tight end. With Bauman out expect to see more of freshmen Eli Raridon and Holden Staes, and possibly sophomore Cane Berrong, who was recently cleared for full participation after injuring his knee last fall.

Raridon has been getting more and more playing time recently and should be in position to be a far more impactful player against the Tar Heels.

Henderson has been a key part of the safety rotation all season, and he's racked up eight tackles and a half of a sack so far this season. With the California native out expect to see more of classmate Xavier Watts, who was also part of a five-man safety rotation that includes starters Brandon Joseph and DJ Brown as well as Henderson and fifth-year senior Houston Griffith.

