Talking CJ Williams, No. 1 Recruiting Class, Jack Coan, Notre Dame Freaks

We talked about CJ Williams committing to Notre Dame, the Irish No. 1 recruiting class, Jack Coan, the offensive line and Irish freaks

In the latest segment with Sean Stires of WSBT Sportsbeat we talked about A LOT of Notre Dame football topics. We kicked things off talking about the commitment of wide receiver CJ Williams and the No. 1 ranked Notre Dame recruiting class. When we turn to team topics we discuss the Notre Dame offensive line, quarterback Jack Coan, Jordan Botelho and the "Freaks" on the Irish roster.

1:12 - We kick off this episode by breaking down wide receiver CJ Williams, who committed to Notre Dame on Sunday. That is followed by a discussion of how long it has been since Notre Dame landed a player from Mater Dei.

2:45 - Notre Dame's 2022 recruiting class is now ranked No. 1 in the country by Rivals, and we discuss what would need to happen for the Irish to keep that No. 1 spot.

5:09 - Landing Williams and Tobias Merriweather in the same week means Notre Dame not only landed impact players, they also landed impact players at a position where the program wants and needs more big-time playmakers. We also talk about how important it is that Notre Dame landed back-to-back outstanding WR classes.

7:01 - We move to current team topics, beginning with the fact Marshall transfer Cain Madden didn't begin fall camp as the No. 1 guard. We talk about what that means for Madden, John Dirksen (who did start at No. 1) and how making Madden earn the starting job will make him even more accepted by his teammates.

9:01 - In a recent interview with Tommy Rees he noted that Cain Madden, a 24-year old 6th year senior made strength gains since arriving at Notre Dame. That doesn't happen often and we explain why it did this summer with Madden.

11:06 - Next we talk about quarterback Jack Coan, recent comments made by head coach Brian Kelly about him and whether or not there's a real quarterback competition happening.

13:49 - We talk a bit about Jordan Botelho and the "rumors" that were swirling around about him.

15:37 - We wrap things up by talking about Bruce Feldman's article breaking down the "Freaks" list in college football, which had three Notre Dame players on the list.

