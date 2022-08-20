Notre Dame Notebook: Marcus Freeman Talks Xavier Watts, Tobias Merriweather, Corners and More

There is just two weeks to go before Notre Dame and Ohio State finally kickoff their seasons with a much anticipated matchup in Columbus, Ohio. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and his Fighting Irish are winding down the training camp portion of their preparation and Freeman shared some thoughts on several topics at his press conference after the team's final live scrimmage.

On Xavier Watts Changing Positions

Junior Xavier Watts has been back and forth, from receiver to safety, in his three seasons at Notre Dame. The Nebraska native made the move to safety last season and played in 11 games. A season-ending knee injury to wide receiver Avery Davis last week prompted a move back to receiver for Watts, but Freeman says he is actually doing double duty this week.

"It's a now thing,” Freeman said of Watts’ move to receiver. “Right now he was in blue 26 (offense) but he was also in white 4 (defense) today. He did both sides of the ball today and did a really good job. To be able to go over there and help us on offense, we're obviously down some numbers. Then the next series, he's in on defense. It talks to his character. He was really, really progressing as a safety.

“The unselfishness out of him," Freeman continued. “We left it with him, hey, we need a couple bodies on offense. We need some guys to help us out. We're down in wideouts and he's like, 'Coach, if it's what's best for the team, I'm going do it.' He's been going on offense and defense.”

On Tobias Merriweather

The depleted numbers at receiver also potentially mean more work for freshman Tobias Merriweather this season. The 6-4 former four-star recruit has had a good training camp to date.

"He made some big catches today,” Freeman said. “I can't remember how many, but he made some big catches. Again, you have to remember he just got here in June and he goes out there and he looks physically like he's been in college for a year or two. He plays the game at a high level. You got to remember that the guy's only been here for two months. He's been doing a really, really good job.

“He's continuing to learn the playbook and understands the exact details of the wide receiver position.,” Freeman continued. “There's so much that goes into that position and all the positions, but that position. I've been really pleased with the plays, he's made the way he's been able to fight. Usually freshmen kind of hit this this wall when they're like, oh, man, this is different than high school. I've been pleased with seeing Tobias continue to push through that wall."

On Brandon Joseph

Senior safety Brandon Joseph was an All-American safety at Northwestern (2020) who is now a key piece in Notre Dame’s secondary after the departure of Kyle Hamilton to the NFL.

"I think he's a natural leader,” Freeman said of Joseph. “He's confident, which is extremely important playing the defensive back position because listen, if you're not confident, I don't know any defensive back, corner or safety that hasn't been confident in what he does that's been successful, but you got to be confident. (Brandon) is very confident, he's made plays. You have to be a playmaker back there, he's done that.

“He's very vocal in making checks and making sure everybody's on the same page,” he continued. “That's been good. He's got to continue to improve just like everybody else. There was a play on the goal line I wanted him to make at the end of the scrimmage, but that's why we're coaching. That's why he's here, to make him better. But he's been doing a really good job."

On The Veteran Corners

The cornerback trio of TaRiq Bracy, Cam Hart and Clarence Lewis are back in 2022. Lewis had the biggest question marks coming into training camp.

"TaRiq had a pick today, Cam Hart has been really practicing at a high level, he's probably been the one that stick stuck out the most in terms of these first 10 or 11 practices,” Freeman said. “(TaRiq) is consistent in what he does. (Clarence) has done a great job in terms of the consistency. You got three older, veteran corners that really can play at any moment, which makes you feel good that those three guys can play those two corner spots and I don't feel there'll be a drop off with any of them."

