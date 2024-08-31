Notre Dame WR Commit Shines in New Jersey Prep Showdown with Huge Performance
Much has been made about Notre Dame's lack of wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting class and understandably so. A very strong recruiting class overall certainly isn't without a few holes and there is none bigger than at wide receiver.
However, that's not to say Notre Dame doesn't have anyone at the position.
Elijah Burress, the son of Super Bowl 42 hero Plaxico Burress, became part of Notre Dame's 2025 recruiting class this off-season. Despite not getting the publicity of some, Burress brings NFL bloodlines and is a natural athlete.
Burress and his second-ranked DePaul Catholic squad were taking on No. 11 Pope John in New Jersey prep action Friday night and Burress had a huge night, scoring three touchdowns.
A couple were blown coverages where Burress was wide open but his first score of the night was a diving catch that showcased his speed, athleticism and playmaking ability. Check out the highlights below.
Burress and his teammates won in dominating fashion.
Seeing Burress in that uniform can't help but bring back flashbacks of his father at Michigan State.
