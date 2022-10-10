Notre Dame To Face SEC Opponent In Latest Bowl Projections

With half of the regular season complete for most teams, and five games for Notre Dame, the bowl projections are starting to become something to focus on. Notre Dame's back-to-back wins over North Carolina (5-1) and BYU (4-2) have boosted Notre Dame's standing, and the bowl projection is stronger, at least with some.

In ESPN and CBS Sports' latest bowl projections the Irish are slated for a SEC opponent by two writers and a Big Ten foe by another.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports and Mark Schlabach of ESPN both project Notre Dame to the Gator Bowl. The opponent according to both is the Florida Gators.

Kyle Bonagura projects the Fighting Irish to the Mayor Bowl where they would face the Wisconsin Badgers.

Notre Dame and Florida have only played each once, and it came in the Sugar Bowl following the 1991 season. The Gators came into that matchup ranked 3rd while the Irish were ranked 18th. Notre Dame used a dominant fourth quarter to earn a 39-28 victory.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin squared off last season, a game the Irish won 41-13.

Notre Dame has played in the Gator Bowl three times, with the last coming following the 2002 season when it lost to NC State by a 28-6 score. The Irish lost to Georgia Tech by a 35-28 score two seasons prior. Notre Dame's first Gator Bowl appearance came after the 1976 season. The Irish beat Penn State 20-9 in that contest.

