Ohio State Massive Recruiting Weekend Is A Big Opportunity For Notre Dame

The Ohio State Buckeyes are set for a big challenge Saturday night when they welcome Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to town. As a part of the matchup, Ohio State also has potentially their biggest recruiting weekend of the fall set up for the weekend.

The Buckeyes are expecting nearly 70 recruits on campus for the weekend, including talented players from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes. That includes virtually every committed prospect from the 2023 and 2024 class, with many talented recruits that the Buckeyes are pushing for.

While the players may be there on the Ohio State side of things, Notre Dame does have a massive opportunity to impress several of their mutual top targets scheduled to be in attendance. In a game of this magnitude, the Irish program has a chance to completely capture momentum and destroy the big game narrative.

Should Notre Dame go toe to toe with the Buckeyes, or even come away with a win, it could actually be the Irish that leave this weekend making the biggest impression on the recruits in attendance. One of which will be Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep defensive end Keon Keeley, a former Irish recruit who will certainly still have his long time love for Notre Dame in the back of his mind.

The opportunity is out there, and Notre Dame must capitalize on it, even when Ohio State is courting this much talent on their sideline.

2024 TARGETS

There are several talented 2024 recruits on campus for the game. Here are where things currently stand with Notre Dame.

RB Corey Smith - Waukesha (Wis.) Catholic Memorial

The Wisconsin star has been very complementary of Notre Dame in the pass. He made the trip to South Bend over the summer and from the sounds of it, you should expect him back in the future.

RB Aneyas Williams - Hannibal (Mo.) HS

Notre Dame did a good job getting on Williams early. He’s just starting to blow up but there is definite interest with the Irish.

WR Ryan Wingo - St. Louis (Mo.) University

Wingo has been to South Bend three times already, including twice over the spring and summer. The interest here is real. Getting him to campus for a game this fall will be huge.

WR Jeremiah Smith - Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep

There isn’t much interest right now. Smith is an extreme long shot for Notre Dame and is considered a strong lean to Ohio State by sources in Florida.

WR Mylan Graham - New Haven (Ind.) HS

Graham seems to be a heavy lean to Ohio State right now. Notre Dame will continue to court the in-state speedster but need to get him on campus again sometime this fall to have a chance.

IOL Ian Moore - New Palestine (Ind.) HS

The in-state standout currently does not have an offer from Notre Dame but there is clear interest from his end. The staff will continue to stay in touch and do their homework on Moore.

DE Eddrick Houston - Buford (Ga.) HS

Houston says all the right things about Notre Dame but this one seems very unlikely as it currently stands. There doesn’t seem to be enough mutual interest.

DE Nigel Smith - Melissa (Texas) HS

The Irish staff seems very high on Smith. He is very complimentary of Notre Dame but is also quite high on several other programs. This doesn’t seem extremely likely right now.

DE Brian Robinson Youngstown (Ohio) Fitch

Robinson is a ascending recruit who has a lot of admiration for Notre Dame. This relationship is developing very well and he should be a guy everyone keeps a close eye on moving forward.

LB Sammy Brown - Jefferson (Ga.) HS

The Georgia star seemed like a bit of a pipe dream early on but he continues to say great things about Notre Dame and made the trip to South Bend this summer. He has tentative plans to visit for the Clemson game. The staff is doing an admirable job so far.

LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa - Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

He’s the teammate of top Notre Dame safety target Peyton Woodyard, and a really impressive player in his own right. He seemed impressed by Notre Dame and visited for the spring game. I’d expect him to stay on the west coast right now.

LB Anthony Speca - Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic

Notre Dame likes Anthony Speca, and Speca reciprocates that interest. I expect the Irish to be in it until the decision date if they push for the Pittsburgh standout.

ROVER Garrett Stover - Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut

Stover was offered after his performance at the Irish Invasion. He has plans to visit for a game this fall and likes Notre Dame. Stover does have Ohio State ties so it’ll be a tough pull, but not unrealistic as he seems to also be very high on the Fighting Irish.

ROVER Gabriel Williams - Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy

Saying that Notre Dame impressed Williams is an understatement. He already has plans to return to South Bend this fall. They are trending very well with Williams.

CB Bryce West - Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville

West will be a very tough pull out of Ohio. The Buckeyes are the clear favorite early on. Getting him on campus will be a solid step.

CB Aaron Scott - Holland (Ohio) Springfield

This is a similar situation as West but Scott seems much more likely to leave the Buckeye State. He speaks highly of Notre Dame.

S Peyton Woodyard - Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

The cousin of former Notre Dame star Kyle Hamilton, Woodyard has been linked to the Irish for some time now. The interest is absolutely there but the Irish will need to beat some premier programs for the California star. They seem to have the inside track as it stands.

S KJ Bolden - Buford (Ga.) HS

Bolden also speaks highly of Notre Dame. He strikes me as a tough pull out of the South but there is definite interest.

S Brauntae Johnson - Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side

Johnson has called Notre Dame his “dream school” in the past. If the fit makes sense, the Irish are going to be very tough to beat for the in-state star athlete.

2025 TARGETS

There will also be several talented 2025 recruits on campus for the weekend. Notre Dame has already extended offers to two recruits are set to be in attendance.

QB Ryan Montgomery - Findlay (Ohio) HS

Montgomery was supposed to visit South Bend in February but weather forced him to cancel the trip. It’s too early to tell how interested he is.

RB Jordan Davidson - Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

Davidson was incredibly happy when he received the offer from Notre Dame this spring. He hasn’t been on campus yet but he plans to in the future. Time will tell the extent of the interest.

