Ohio State Rallies In The Second Half To Beat Notre Dame 21-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Notre Dame (0-1) went into Ohio Stadium and battled the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0), but at the end of the game the result was much of the same. Notre Dame fell on the road to Ohio State due in large part to an offense that just couldn't do enough to win a big game as the Irish fell 21-10

Ohio State put together back-to-back long scoring drives against a Notre Dame defense that had held firm for much of the game, but the Irish wore down late after getting little help from its own offense.

The first half was all about defense for both teams, for the most part.

Notre Dame went for 54 yards on the opening play of the game when quarterback Tyler Buchner hit wideout Lorenzo Styles on a short RPO throw. Styles broke a tackle and raced into Buckeye territory, and a personal foul on Ohio State got Notre Dame immediately into the red zone. The Buckeyes settled in and held Notre Dame to a 33-yard field goal from Blake Grupe and the Irish took an early 3-0 lead.

After the teams traded punts the Ohio State offense took advantage of a penalty and a coverage mistake from Irish corner Cam Hart to get back the lead. Hart tried to undercut a stop throw to Emeka Egbuka, but he was late and took a bad angle, which allowed Egbuka to race into the end zone for a 31-yard score to put the Buckeyes back on top.

Notre Dame's offense eventually got going in the second quarter when Buchner hit Matt Salerno on a wide fade throw for a 31-yard gain to convert a 3rd-and-2. A play later Buchner faked a quick pitch and then hit tight end Kevin Bauman up the seam, and the junior tight end made an impressive one-handed grab for a 22-yard gain to get the Irish in the red zone.

Four plays later running back Audric Estime leaped over the top for a score and the Irish went back on top 10-7.

That would remain the score for much of the second quarter as the Irish continued to stifle the Ohio State offense, but its own offense could take advantage. Ohio State found its rhythm late in the third, marching 70 yards on 10 plays, capping the drive off with a post throw from CJ Stroud to Xavier Johnson for a 24-yard touchdown.

Notre Dame looked to find its rhythm on the next drive as Buchner found Braden Lenzy deep for a 32-yard gain, which was followed by a 14-yard gain from running back Chris Tyree on a jet sweep. On the next play Buchner tried to his Salerno on another wide fade but the former walk-on was called for offensive pass interference, and the Irish drive stalled.

Ohio State answered with another long scoring drive to put the game away. The Buckeyes went 95 yards on 14 plays, capping it with a 2-yard scoring run from Miyan Williams. Ohio State never faced a third down on the series.

