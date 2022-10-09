Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over BYU

Notre Dame (3-2) won its third contest in a row after beat #16 BYU in a hard fought 28-20 game. It was a must-win game for Notre Dame, and there were plenty of standouts in the victory. There were plenty of candidates for the top honors for the week, but there were three players that stood above the rest.

OFFENSE - MICHAEL MAYER, TE

Stats: 11 catches, 118 yards, 10.7 YPC, 2 TD

Runners Up: RB Audric Estime, RB Logan Diggs, WR Jayden Thomas

Junior tight end Michael Mayer was at his very best against BYU, and the Irish needed every bit of his dominance. The early game plan was effective at moving Mayer around the offense, which allowed him to work free. Even when BYU knew where Mayer was and covered him he was still able to out play the Cougar defenders for the football.

We also saw Mayer stretch the field for the first time all season. Mayer hauled in a 24-yard touchdown on a wide fade route and also made a great catch on a deep drag to haul in another touchdown, this time for 19 yards.

It was a quality blocking game for Mayer as well, but it was on third down that he was truly at his best. Mayer converted five third downs in the game, including the 19-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter that push the Irish up 25-6.

DEFENSE - JAYSON ADEMILOLA, DT

Stats: 2 tackles

Runners Up: LB Jack Kiser, CB TaRiq Bracy, S DJ Brown. CB Cam Hart

There were several players I could have gone with here, but I went with fifth-year senior Jayson Ademilola because of his big plays. This is especially true of the 4th-and-1 stop that he and NaNa Osafo-Mensah combined for in the fourth quarter. It was a huge moment in the game, and the Irish defensive linemen stepped up when his team needed him the most.

Ademilola had a strong pressure on Notre Dame's safety against the Cougars. Ademilola came free and then drove the BYU running back right into the face of quarterback Jaren Hall. That caused the BYU signal caller to pull the ball down and gave linebacker Jack Kiser the time he needed to make the sack for the safety.

If Ademilola wouldn't have won this honor I would have given it to Kiser, who also had a strong all-around game.

SPECIAL TEAMS - BLAKE GRUPE, PK

Stats: 2-2 field goals - long 26; 2-2 extra points

It was a rough game for the special teams, but veteran Blake Grupe did what he needed to do and accounted for eight points for the Irish. That's why he gets this honor.

